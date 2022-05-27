Log in
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/27 10:11:50 am EDT
3.220 EUR   -1.23%
12:04pFOURLIS S A : Report of the Independent Members of the Board of Directors
PU
11:10aFOURLIS S A : Invitation to the annual ordinary general meeting of the shareholders
PU
10:45aFOURLIS S A : Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.06.2022
PU
Fourlis S A : Draft Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.06.2022

05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

G.E.MI.: 258101000

(Former COMPANY REG. NO.: 13110/06/Β/86/01)

To:

ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA 110 Athinon Ave.,

104 42 Athens

RE: Draft Resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, held on 17.07.2022

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In relation to our Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of our Company that was held on Friday, June 17, 2022, we would like to inform you on the following:

  1. The total number of shares on the day of the convention of the Annual General Meeting was 52.131.944 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share provides one voting right (with the exception of own treasury stocks).
  2. At the same date, the Company held 1.391.048 own (Treasury) stocks, for which any representation rights and voting rights in the General Meeting are suspended and which are not taken into consideration for the calculation of the required quorum.
  3. At the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company present or represented in time, were shareholders owners of …………… shares out of …………. total number of shares-voting rights (excluding the treasury stock shares), which corresponds to ……….. %, and represented being out of time were shareholders owners of
    ………….. shares, thus total of shares present or represented ……………………. which corresponds to ……….. % of the share capital.

It is noted that the option of choosing alternative ways for their participation in the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was granted to its shareholders, in accordance with the specifically mentioned in the invitation of 23.05.2022 regarding the Convocation the Ordinary General Meeting, and not through live presence. For this purpose, prior to the convocation of the General Meeting the Company confirmed that the option of the shareholders to actively participate in it and to exercise their rights, has been adequately secured, pursuant to the procedures specified in the invitation for the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting as of 23.05.2022.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders reached the following decisions:

SUBJECTS ON THE AGENDA

1. Submission for approval of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements (Annual Financial Report) together with the Annual Report thereon prepared by the Board of Directors and the Chartered Accountants-Auditors for the period 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021.

1

Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: …………….……..or ………….…….%

Number of votes 'For': ……………………. or ………….%

Number of votes 'Against': …………………… or 0…………………..%

Number of votes 'Abstain': …………………… or ………………………..%

The Chairman of the General Assembly submitted for approval by the General Assembly: the Annual Financial Statements, the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2021, the Explanatory Board of Directors' Report, the Independent Auditors Report for the period 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021, the explanatory report of Article 4 of L.3556/2007, the activities report of the Audit Committee in accordance with the article 44 par. 1 of L.4449/2017 as well as the Statement of Corporate Governance in accordance with article 152 and 153 of L.4548/2018 for the period 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

2. Distribution of Dividend from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: ………………. or ………..%

Number of votes 'For': ……………….. or …………%

Number of votes 'Against': ……………… or ……….%

Number of votes 'Abstain': ………………... or ………….%

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed to the shareholders the making of a resolution for the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, according to articles 160 and 161 of L.4548/2018, which is generated: a) partly from the net profits of the financial year 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021 after the deduction of the withholding amount for the formation of statutory reserve, by the amount of €4.190.422,45 under IFRS (total net profits € 4.410.971) and b) partly from the profits of previous years, by the amount of € 1.391.076,11. The dividend's amount is subject to withholding tax, provided by law, and its payment shall be made through the beneficiaries' operators, as defined in the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Further, it was proposed that Friday 01.07.2022 should be the date for the determination of the beneficiaries of the Dividend (Record Date), Thursday, 30.06.2022 should be the ex-dividend date, and Wednesday, 06.07.2022 should be the date for the commencement of payment of the dividend, in accordance with the Company's announcements under the Financial Calendar of the year 2022.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman of the General Assembly and decided the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, for the aforementioned reasons.

3. Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of Chartered Accountants-Auditors from any liability.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: ………………. or ………..%

2

Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

Number of votes 'For': ……………….. or …………%

Number of votes 'Against': ……………… or ……….%

Number of votes 'Abstain': ………………... or ………….%

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed the approval of the overall management of the Company for theFinancial year 2021, in accordance with the provisions of Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the discharge of the Independent Auditors that audited the financial statements from any liability.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

4. Election of one (1) ordinary and one (1) substitute Chartered Accountant-Auditor to audit the consolidated and the Company's financial statements for the period 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022 and determination of their remuneration.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: ………………. or ………..%

Number of votes 'For': ……………….. or …………%

Number of votes 'Against': ……………… or ……….%

Number of votes 'Abstain': ………………... or ………….%

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed the election of the chartered accountant-auditor company "ERNST

  • YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS SA" for the review of the consolidated and Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022.
    Finally, the Chairman of the General Assembly proposed for the year 2022 as regards the remuneration of the auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements (Company and Consolidated), for drafting and issuing the Audit Report, including any expenditure related to audit, to authorize the Board of Directors for the exact determination of the above remuneration up to the amount of €40.000,00 plus VAT, according to the relevant offer of the above auditing firm.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

5. Approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021 and preliminary approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022 in accordance with article 109 L. 4548/2018.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: ………………. or ………..%

Number of votes 'For': ……………….. or …………%

Number of votes 'Against': ……………… or ……….%

Number of votes 'Abstain': ………………... or ………….%

As regards the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021 and the preliminary approval of their remuneration for the financial year 2022, the Chairman proposed to the General Assembly the following:

3

Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

  1. To approve the remuneration of € 578.665 paid for the financial year 2021 to its members.
  2. To pre-approve the remuneration that has already been paid or will be paid in the financial year 2022 to the members of the Board of Directors to a maximum amount of € 660.000 and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine, within the context of the maximum amount, the exact remuneration amounts and the time of their disbursement.
    The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

6. Submission of the Audit Committee's Annual Activity Report in accordance with article 44 par. 1 of L.4449/2017.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders that the Audit Committee has submitted to the General Assembly its Activity Report for the financial year 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021 according to the provisions of article 44 par.1 of L.4449/2017 as it was amended by article 74 of L. 4706/2020.

The Annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee aims to inform the shareholders about the activities of the Committee during the financial year 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021. The Annual Activity Report has been made available to the shareholders and the investment public via the Company's webpage: https://www.fourlis.gr, whereas it has also been included as a separate report in the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year 2021.

7. Submission of the Report of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 9 par.5 of L.4706/2020.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders that the Independent Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, in his capacity as Senior Independent Advisor of the Company and in respect of the shareholders' information about the activities of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors during the corporate financial year 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021, has submitted to the General Assembly a relevant Report according to article 9 par.5 of L.4706/2020.

The aforementioned Report of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors has been made available to the shareholders and to the investment public via the Company's webpage: https://www.fourlis.gr/

8. Submission for discussion and voting of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021 in accordance with article 112 par. 3 of L.4548/2018.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority: 50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: …………….……..or ………….…….%

4

Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

Number of votes 'For': ……………………. or ………….%

Number of votes 'Against': …………………… or 0…………………..%

Number of votes 'Abstain': …………………… or ………………………..%

The Chairman of the General Assembly submitted for discussion and voting in the General Assembly, the Remuneration Report of the Board Members for the financial year 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021 according to the provisions of article 112 par.3 of L.4548/2018, which has been made available to the shareholders and the investment public on the corporate website https://www.fourlis.gr.

The Remuneration Report contains a comprehensive overview of the total remunerations received by the Board Members during the financial year 2021, as well as all the required information dictated by article 112 par. 2 of L.4548/2018 and has been drawn up with diligence by the Board of Directors, and according to the Remuneration Policy, as currently in force after its revision by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 18.06.2021, after taking into consideration the relevant suggestions of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Company's auditors have examined whether and to what extent the information of article 112 of L. 4548/2018 have been provided.

It is noted that the shareholders' vote on the Remuneration Report has an advisory character, according to article 112 par. 3 of L. 4548/2018.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman and voted in favor of the submitted Remuneration Report of the Board Members for the financial year 2021.

9. Election of new Board of Directors and appointment of independent members.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: …………….……..or ………….…….%

Number of votes 'For': ……………………. or ………….%

Number of votes 'Against': …………………… or 0…………………..%

Number of votes 'Abstain': …………………… or ………………………..%

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders the General Assembly is called in order to elect a new Board of Directors, due to the expiry of the term of office of the Board of Directors elected by the General Assembly of 16.06.2017.

The term of office of the new Board of Directors shall be five years, ending on 17.06.2027 and extended automatically, according to the Law and the Articles of Association, until the meeting date of the Ordinary General Assembly that will be convocated after that date.

Under a relevant proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, stated on the basis of the fulfillment of the conditions and the criteria provided by the applicable regulatory framework and the Rules of Operation of the Company, and the Regulations and Policies, that govern the applied framework of corporate governance, the Board of Directors proposes the reelection of the following eight (8) out of the nine (9) existing today members of the BoD, thus of Messrs Vasileios Fourlis of Stylianos, Dafni Fourlis of Anastasios, Lida Fourlis of Stylianos, Apostolos Petalas of Demetrios, David Watson of Arthur, Stylianos Stefanou of Markos, Maria Georgalou of Sofoklis, and Nikolaos Lavidas of Panagiotis, and also of Mrs Stavroula Kampouridou of Alexandros as a new member of the BoD.

5



Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
