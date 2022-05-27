Fourlis S A : Draft Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.06.2022

Draft Resolution Annual General Meeting held on June 17th 2022

The Chairman of the General Assembly submitted for approval by the General Assembly: the Annual Financial Statements, the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2021, the Explanatory Board of Directors' Report, the Independent Auditors Report for the period 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021, the explanatory report of Article 4 of L.3556/2007, the activities report of the Audit Committee in accordance with the article 44 par. 1 of L.4449/2017 as well as the Statement of Corporate Governance in accordance with article 152 and 153 of L.4548/2018 for the period 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

2. Distribution of Dividend from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years.

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed to the shareholders the making of a resolution for the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, according to articles 160 and 161 of L.4548/2018, which is generated: a) partly from the net profits of the financial year 1/1/2021 - 31/12/2021 after the deduction of the withholding amount for the formation of statutory reserve, by the amount of €4.190.422,45 under IFRS (total net profits € 4.410.971) and b) partly from the profits of previous years, by the amount of € 1.391.076,11. The dividend's amount is subject to withholding tax, provided by law, and its payment shall be made through the beneficiaries' operators, as defined in the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Further, it was proposed that Friday 01.07.2022 should be the date for the determination of the beneficiaries of the Dividend (Record Date), Thursday, 30.06.2022 should be the ex-dividend date, and Wednesday, 06.07.2022 should be the date for the commencement of payment of the dividend, in accordance with the Company's announcements under the Financial Calendar of the year 2022.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman of the General Assembly and decided the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, for the aforementioned reasons.

3. Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of Chartered Accountants-Auditors from any liability.

