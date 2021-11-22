Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/22 10:18:21 am
3.96 EUR   -1.00%
10:55aFOURLIS S A : Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise
PU
05:44aFOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/19FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourlis S A : Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise

11/22/2021 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise

According to the terms of the Stock Option Plan Programs, which have been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 27.09.2013 (hereafter "Program B'") and by the Ordinary Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 16.06.2017 (hereafter "Program C'"), the executives of the Company and its affiliated companies, who are referred within the relevant Board of Directors resolutions dated 25.11.2013, 24.11.2014, 23.11.2015, 20.11.2017, 19.11.2018, 18.11.2019, 23.11.2020 and 22.11.2021 are invited to exercise until 30.11.2020, the stock option rights corresponding to 1.850.565 in total new ordinary shares of the Company.

More specifically,

Program B (2013)

Program C (2017)

1st Series

2nd Series

3rd Series

1st Series

2nd Series

3rd Series

4th Series

Number of stock option rights to be exercised

0

0

83.574

625.558

499.863

384.952

256.618

Exercise Price

3,2226 €

5,5637 €

Declaration Period for the intention to exercise

22/11/2021 - 30/11/2021

Payment Period of the total exercise amount

1/12/2021 - 15/12/2021

The Board of Directors of the Company will decide upon a next meeting, and not later than 31.12.2021, upon the issuance and delivery of the shares to the option holders (with the actual payment of the exercise price between 01.12.2021 and 15.12.2021). In addition, The Board of Directors of the Company will execute the relevant share capital increase, amending the Articles of Association of the Company, according to Art. 13 Par.13 of Law 4548/2018, the issuance of the new ordinary shares and any other necessary action related to the new shares listing in the Athens Stock Exchange.

Maroussi, November 22, 20201

The Board of Directors

FOURLIS GROUP FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Head Office

Tel: 210 629 3000

18-20 Sorou Street,

Fax: 210 629 3205

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 15:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
10:55aFOURLIS S A : Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise
PU
05:44aFOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/19FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/17FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/15FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/12Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/10Announcement for the Tax Certificate of the fiscal year 2020
PU
11/10Press Release - Tax Certificate for FY20
PU
11/10Share buy-back announcement
PU
11/08Share buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 429 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2021 6,60 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 230 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-1.00%230
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.58%20 469
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.111.75%15 813
RH44.10%13 562
DUNELM GROUP PLC16.49%3 867
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412