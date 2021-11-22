Fourlis S A : Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Invitation for the Stock Option Rights Exercise

According to the terms of the Stock Option Plan Programs, which have been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 27.09.2013 (hereafter "Program B'") and by the Ordinary Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 16.06.2017 (hereafter "Program C'"), the executives of the Company and its affiliated companies, who are referred within the relevant Board of Directors resolutions dated 25.11.2013, 24.11.2014, 23.11.2015, 20.11.2017, 19.11.2018, 18.11.2019, 23.11.2020 and 22.11.2021 are invited to exercise until 30.11.2020, the stock option rights corresponding to 1.850.565 in total new ordinary shares of the Company.

More specifically,

Program B (2013) Program C (2017) 1st Series 2nd Series 3rd Series 1st Series 2nd Series 3rd Series 4th Series Number of stock option rights to be exercised 0 0 83.574 625.558 499.863 384.952 256.618 Exercise Price 3,2226 € 5,5637 € Declaration Period for the intention to exercise 22/11/2021 - 30/11/2021 Payment Period of the total exercise amount 1/12/2021 - 15/12/2021

The Board of Directors of the Company will decide upon a next meeting, and not later than 31.12.2021, upon the issuance and delivery of the shares to the option holders (with the actual payment of the exercise price between 01.12.2021 and 15.12.2021). In addition, The Board of Directors of the Company will execute the relevant share capital increase, amending the Articles of Association of the Company, according to Art. 13 Par.13 of Law 4548/2018, the issuance of the new ordinary shares and any other necessary action related to the new shares listing in the Athens Stock Exchange.

Maroussi, November 22, 20201

The Board of Directors