    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:08 2023-05-10 am EDT
3.990 EUR   +1.14%
10:21aFourlis S A : Press Release - New CEO of Fourlis Holdings SA
PU
10:21aFourlis S A : New CEO at Fourlis
PU
04/27Fourlis S A : Publication Date Q1FY23 Financial Results
PU
Fourlis S A : New CEO at Fourlis

05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
New CEO at Fourlis

Fourlis SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 528 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2023 15,0 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2023 198 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 199 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 116
Free-Float 79,8%
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Co-Group Finance Director
George Alevizos Co-Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.21.38%218
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.29%14 588
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.1.41%7 562
RH-3.66%5 792
DUNELM GROUP PLC18.49%2 952
ARHAUS, INC.-12.10%1 200
