Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member - Reconstitution of the BoD

"FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA" hereby announces that, pursuant to decision no. 455/04.09.2023 of the Board of Directors,

Mr Constantinos Paikos has been elected as new independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, replacing the resigned independent non-executive member Mr David A. Watson, for the remaining term of his office.

The aforementioned election is subject to the approval by the next General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Constantinos Paikos was born in Athens in 1976 and holds a Bachelor Degree in Biomedical Engineering from the U.K (Salford University) and Postgraduate Degrees in Business Administration from the U.S (N.Y.U.) and Greece (A.L.B.A.). For more than twenty years, he has been engaging in the full spectrum of the digital business ecosystem, in the areas of banking, payments and gaming, assisting large corporations to digitally-transform and technology startups to evolve. Today, he is the Digital Director at OPAP, while for years, he has been heading Eurobank's Digital Services for Individuals & Small Business. From 2009 to 2018, he has been a Board Member of the Hellenic Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB Hellas).

Following the above replacement, the Board of Directors was formed into a body, as follows:

Vassileios S. Fourlis, Chairman, executive member. Dafni A. Fourli, Vice Chairman, executive member. Stylianos M. Stefanou, Independent Vice Chairman, independent non-executive member. Dimitrios E. Valachis, CEO, executive member. Lyda S. Fourli, Director, executive member. Nikolaos P. Lavidas, Director, non-executive member. Maria S. Georgalou, Director, independent non-executive member. Stavroula A. Kampouridou, Director, independent non-executive member. Constantinos P. Paikos, Director, independent non-executive member.

Maroussi, September 7, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

IR Department