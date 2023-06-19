Fourlis S A : Press Release - Dividend Distribution Announcement

Press Release - Dividend Distribution

from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022-31/12/2022

In accordance with the decision of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of our Company, held on 16th June 2023, it has been decided the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Euro cents

(€ 0,11) per share.

The dividend is subject to withholding tax 5%, therefore, the shareholders will receive as Net Dividend the amount of € 0,1045 per share.

Thursday, 29.06.2023 is the ex-dividend date.

Friday 30.06.2023 is the dividend beneficiaries date (Record Date). Beneficiaries of the dividend are the Shareholders registered in the Dematerialized Securities System on the Record Date.

Wednesday 05.07.2023 is the dividend distribution day. The payment of the dividend will be executed through the network of PIRAEUS BANK S.A., as follows:

Through the participants of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Brokerage Companies), in accordance with the regulations in force of EL.K.AT. Especially in cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS, under the supervision of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs, through the network of "Piraeus Bank SA".

For any additional information, the Shareholders are kindly requested to contact with the Shareholder Services Department (Tel. +30 210 6293004 - +30 210 6293045, Mr. George Alevizos)

June 19, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department