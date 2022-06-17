Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-17 am EDT
3.050 EUR   +3.39%
12:43pFOURLIS S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company, held on 17.06.2022
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Press Release- Dividend Payment Announcement
PU
Fourlis S A : Press Release- Dividend Payment Announcement

06/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of

previous years.

In accordance with the decision of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of our Company, held on 17th June 2022, it has been decided the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Euro cents

(€ 0,11) per share.

Friday 01.07.2022 is the date for the determination of the beneficiaries of the Dividend (Record Date). Furthermore, Thursday, 30.06.2022 is the ex-dividend date and Wednesday 06.07.2022 is the dividend payment day, in accordance with the Company's Financial Calendar of the year 2022.

Given that the treasury shares do not receive dividend, the distributed final amount of the dividend will be upward increased, by the dividend that will correspond to the treasury shares, purchased following the 23.05.2022 (date of the invitation of the AGM) and held as total treasury shares on the ex-Dividend Date.

The dividend amount is subject to withholding tax, as per the law stipulates, and its payment shall be made through the beneficiaries' DSS operators, as defined in the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Payment of the dividend and will be made through the network of PIRAEUS BANK S.A., as follows:

  1. Through the DSS operators, to those Shareholders who have authorized their operators to receive payments.
  2. To those Shareholders who do not wish to receive payments through their DSS operators, through payment to the International Bank Account Number (IBAN), declared by the Shareholder, in accordance with Article 13 of the Rules of Operation of DSS and the decision no 6 of the BoD of the ATHEXCSD. This option is only applicable to investors who have indicated an IBAN in PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
  3. Those Shareholders, who, for any reason, will not be able to receive the payment of the capital return as per cases 1 and 2, they will receive the payment through the branch network of PIRAEUS BANK S.A. The shareholders will be required to present their ID along with a printout of the Code number of Investor's
    Lot number (K.A.M.E. Code in DSS). Collection of payment by a third party is effected only after presenting an authorization that bears the complete details of both the beneficiary Shareholder, as well as of the authorized entity (name and surname, father's name, Identity card number, V.A.T. Reg nr.), with the beneficiary Shareholder's signature verified other relevant Authority.

For any additional information, the Shareholders are kindly requested to contact with the Shareholder Services Department (Tel. +30210 6293004 - +30210 6293045, Mr. George Alevizos)

June 17, 2022

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20 Sorou Str., Building A,

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

15125 Maroussi

E-mail: info@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 16:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
