Increase in the participation of AUTOHELLAS in the share capital of TRADE ESTATES REIC

"Fourlis Holdings S.A." and "Autohellas Tourism and Trading Société Anonyme" (hereinafter "Autohellas"), following the relevant Joint Press Release dated July 21st, 2022, about their strategic partnership, inform the investors' community about the increase in the participation of Autohellas to the share capital of "Trade Estates REIC" as follows:

On 20.06.2023 the decision of the Directorate of Companies/Department of Listed Companies of the Ministry of Development & Investments, as the competent Supervisory Authority, was registered in the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.), under no. 2979243AP, according to which the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association was approved, in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated 24.05.2023, during which the Company's share capital increase was approved, by the amount of 6,003,108.80 euros through contribution in kind and the issuance of 3,751,943 new common registered shares with voting rights, with a nominal value of 1.60 euros each and retail price 2.13222 euros each (C.A.C. 3656710). The difference of €0.53222 per share, between the price of the shares at premium and the nominal value of each share, totaling one million nine hundred ninety-six thousand eight hundred fifty-nine euros and ten cents (€1,996,859.10) is paid in accordance with the law to the credit of the "SPECIAL RESERVE FROM THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AT PREMIUM" account.

Additionally, it is noted that, following the aforementioned increase, the share capital now amounts to 144,825,011.20 euros, divided into 90,515,632 registered shares of nominal value 1.60 euros each.

The above increase in the share capital was covered exclusively by AUTOHELLAS through contribution in kind and specifically a contribution of a commercial land of 45,408.04 sq.m. located within the Business Park in Vamvakias area of the Municipality of Elefsina including a complex of commercial buildings and commercial warehouses, of 16,655 sq.m.

After the completion of the above increase, following the relevant permission of the Executive Committee of the Capital Market Commission, AUTOHELLAS now participates in the Company's share capital by 11.92%, while "FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.", either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, participates by 88.08%.

The property contributed by AUTOHELLAS further strengthens the real estate portfolio of the Company, the value of which today amounts to approximately 330 million euros. The Company will develop a modern Logistics center on the specific commercial land.

The purpose of this strategic partnership, in addition to the above participation of AUTOHELLAS in the "TRADE ESTATES REIC" share capital, is the further development of the cooperation between the two companies, initially through the provision of Mobility Services, Car Rentals, Commercial Vehicle Rentals (Van), Car Sharing Services, Van Sharing Services,