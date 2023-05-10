Fourlis S A : Press Release - New CEO of Fourlis Holdings SA

PRESS RELEASE

New CEO at Fourlis

Fourlis Holdings S.A. announces that Dimitris Valachis will be the new CEO of Fourlis Holdings S.A.

Dimitris Valachis has been a senior executive for several years in large companies in Greece and abroad.

We welcome Dimitris to our Group in a period full of creative prospects in the existing, as well as the new activities.

We feel confident, that his experience will contribute to the achievement of the Group's goals.

Apostolos Petalas, after 17 years in the position of CEO, decided to complete his career in active management. He will continue at Fourlis as a Consultant for the completion of important ongoing projects.

We thank Apostolos for his important work in a particularly challenging period for the country and the corporates.

The administrative changes will take effect after Monday, May 15, 2023.

May 10, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

