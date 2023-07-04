New Group Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Director

FOURLIS Group informs the investors' community that effective immediately Mrs. Elena Pappa has been appointed as Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Director of the Group.

Elena Pappa is an experienced Investor Relations & Corporate Communications professional. With more than 22 years of experience, she has developed a deep knowledge and know how in addressing not only the global institutional investors community, but also the various stakeholder groups, delivering successfully the company's business case.

Elena will be responsible for developing a communication strategy and consistent messaging for the Group, in alignment with the Group's corporate strategy and business objectives, addressing a broad set of audiences and ultimately contributing to corporate value creation.

July 4, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department