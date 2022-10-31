Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:41 2022-10-31 am EDT
2.750 EUR    0.00%
10/26Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/14Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/10Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourlis S A : Publication Date of 9MFY22 Financial Results

10/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication Date 9MFY22 Financial Results

Fourlis Holdings S.A. hereby announces that 9MFY22 financial results will be released, according to the following schedule:

  • Tuesday 22.11.2022, 9MFY22 results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.athexgroup.gr), after market close.
  • Wednesday 23.11.2022 at 17:00 (Athens time), a conference call has been scheduled for the presentation of 9MFY22 Financial Results to the analysts, sell side and the investment community.

Participants who would like to join the conference call have the following 2 options:

A. Live Webcast- Online Participation

Participants who would like to join the conference call via webcast in real time over the Internet (live video & presentation), may join by linking at the internet site: Webcast Link

B. Telephone Participation via Audio Conference

Participants who would like to join the conference call through telephone, should dial one of the following numbers and quote "Fourlis Group":

Greek participants please dial

+30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

UK participants please dial

+44 (0)

800 368 1063

Other international participants & UK participants dial

+44 (0)

203 059 5872

USA participants please dial

+1 516

447 5632

October 31, 2022

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department

FOURLIS GROUP

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

18-20 Sorou str.,

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

151 25 Maroussi

Athens, Greece

E-mail: info@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
10/26Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/14Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/10Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/07Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/04Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
09/26Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
09/22Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
09/16Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
09/12Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
09/06Fourlis S A : Consolidated Financials H1FY22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 484 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 139 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 968
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,75 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 96,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-28.57%138
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.09%10 545
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-27.42%8 189
RH-52.31%6 064
DUNELM GROUP PLC-37.44%2 014
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-25.07%659