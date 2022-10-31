Fourlis S A : Publication Date of 9MFY22 Financial Results

Publication Date 9MFY22 Financial Results

Fourlis Holdings S.A. hereby announces that 9MFY22 financial results will be released, according to the following schedule:

Tuesday 22.11.2022 , 9MFY22 results will be available on the Company's website ( www.fourlis.gr ( www.athexgroup.gr

, 9MFY22 results will be available on the Company's website ( ( Wednesday 23.11.2022 at 17:00 (Athens time), a conference call has been scheduled for the presentation of 9MFY22 Financial Results to the analysts, sell side and the investment community.

Participants who would like to join the conference call have the following 2 options:

A. Live Webcast- Online Participation

Participants who would like to join the conference call via webcast in real time over the Internet (live video & presentation), may join by linking at the internet site: Webcast Link

B. Telephone Participation via Audio Conference

Participants who would like to join the conference call through telephone, should dial one of the following numbers and quote "Fourlis Group":

Greek participants please dial +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800 UK participants please dial +44 (0) 800 368 1063 Other international participants & UK participants dial +44 (0) 203 059 5872 USA participants please dial +1 516 447 5632 October 31, 2022