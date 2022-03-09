Log in
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Fourlis S A : Publication Date of FY21 Financial Results

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Publication Date FY21 Financial Results

Fourlis Holdings S.A. hereby announces that FY21 financial results will be released, according to the following schedule:

  • Tuesday 22.03.2022, FY21 results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.helex.gr), after market close.
  • Wednesday 23.03.2022 at 17:00 (Athens time),

for the presentation of FY21 Financial Results Association and the investment community.

a conference call has been scheduled to the Greek Institutional Investors

Participants to the conference call should dial one of the following numbers and quote "Fourlis Group":

Greek participants please dial

+30

213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

US participants please dial

+1 516 447 5632

UK participants please dial

+44

(0) 800 368 1063

Other international participants

+44

(0) 203 059 5872

March 09, 2022

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20 Sorou str.,

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail: info@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
