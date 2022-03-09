|
Fourlis S A : Publication Date of FY21 Financial Results
Publication Date FY21 Financial Results
Fourlis Holdings S.A. hereby announces that FY21 financial results will be released, according to the following schedule:
-
Tuesday 22.03.2022, FY21 results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.helex.gr), after market close.
-
Wednesday 23.03.2022 at 17:00 (Athens time),
for the presentation of FY21 Financial Results Association and the investment community.
a conference call has been scheduled to the Greek Institutional Investors
Participants to the conference call should dial one of the following numbers and quote "Fourlis Group":
|
Greek participants please dial
|
+30
|
213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800
|
US participants please dial
|
+1 516 447 5632
|
UK participants please dial
|
+44
|
(0) 800 368 1063
|
Other international participants
|
+44
|
(0) 203 059 5872
March 09, 2022
Fourlis Holdings S.A.
I.R. Department
|
Disclaimer
Fourlis SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
