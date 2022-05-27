Fourlis S A : Remuneration Report under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021

Remuneration Report of FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021

1. Introduction

The present Remuneration Report (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") concerns the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA, and has been approved by the BoD of the Company under its decision dated 16 May 2022.

This is the 3d Report of this kind, which describes the implementation method of the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy"), which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting (GM) of Shareholders on 18/6/2021,

is uploaded in the Company's webpage , and includes the remuner-

ations of the members of the BoD as well as any benefits to the members of the BoD of the Company, paid either by the Company or by any other associated company pursuant to the article 99 par.2(a) of L.4548/2018.

The Report has been conducted pursuant to the Directive EU2017/828 issued by the European Parliament and the Council dated 17 May 2017, on the encouragement of the long-term active participation of shareholders SRD II, as this has been incorporated in the Greek laws with the L.4548/2018 (article 112), and taking into account the draft of the Guidelines of the European Commission on the standardized presentation of the Report.

Information about the progress of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA and of FOURLIS Group in the year 2021

The parent Company "FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA", together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, constitutes the FOURLIS Group, engaged in the sectors of retail sale of household items and furniture (IKEA Stores) and sport items (INTERSPORT and TAF Stores).

The direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Group, included in the consolidated data of the year 2021 per sector and country of business, are presented in the financial report

of the Company, which is available in its webpage .

Data of the Group's consolidated results (in thousands of Euros):

2020 Percentage Rate 2021 Change (2021/2020) Sales Revenues 439.781 370.577 +19% Profits before interests, taxes 6.550 26.873 +310% EBIT

1