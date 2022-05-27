Fourlis S A : Remuneration Report under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021
Remuneration Report of FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021
1. Introduction
The present Remuneration Report (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") concerns the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA, and has been approved by the BoD of the Company under its decision dated 16 May 2022.
This is the 3d Report of this kind, which describes the implementation method of the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy"), which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting (GM) of Shareholders on 18/6/2021,
is uploaded in the Company's webpage
, and includes the remuner-
ations of the members of the BoD as well as any benefits to the members of the BoD of the Company, paid either by the Company or by any other associated company pursuant to the article 99 par.2(a) of L.4548/2018.
The Report has been conducted pursuant to the Directive EU2017/828 issued by the European Parliament and the Council dated 17 May 2017, on the encouragement of the long-term active participation of shareholders SRD II, as this has been incorporated in the Greek laws with the L.4548/2018 (article 112), and taking into account the draft of the Guidelines of the European Commission on the standardized presentation of the Report.
Information about the progress of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA and of FOURLIS Group in the year 2021
The parent Company "FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA", together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, constitutes the FOURLIS Group, engaged in the sectors of retail sale of household items and furniture (IKEA Stores) and sport items (INTERSPORT and TAF Stores).
The direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Group, included in the consolidated data of the year 2021 per sector and country of business, are presented in the financial report
of the Company, which is available in its webpage
.
Data of the Group's consolidated results (in thousands of Euros):
2020
Percentage Rate
2021
Change
(2021/2020)
Sales Revenues
439.781
370.577
+19%
Profits before interests, taxes
6.550
26.873
+310%
EBIT
1
Profits/ (losses) before taxes
12.079
(10.987)
-
PBT
Net Profits / (losses) after taxes
(8.661)
imposed on the owners/benefi-
11.530
-
ciaries of the parent company
The last year's amount (decrease by the amount of Euro 3,061 thousand in the line "Profits before interests, taxes EBIT) have been adjusted so that it can become similar and comparable to the corresponding amounts of the current year, as regards the expenses of the credit cards that from the line "financial expenses" have been transferred as of 1/1/2021 to the distribution costs.
2. Summary of the Remuneration Policy
The Policy applies on the remunerations of all members of the BoD of the Company; as regards the executive members, standard / fixed and variable remunerations are provided, whereas regarding non-executive members, only standard / fixed remunerations are provided.
The following Table presents the basic points of the Remuneration Policy for the executive members of the BoD:
Remunerations
Implementation
Ceilings and link to the
performance
Standard / Fixed
The remunerations are re-
The increase, in case it is
Remunerations
viewed on an annual basis,
granted, is unlimited and
without being necessarily in-
does not expect to exceed
creased.
the average increase for
the total number of the
employees.
The following are taken into
account:
-the performance of the
Company;
-the performance of the of-
ficers;
-the fees paid for respec-
tive job positions in the
market;
-the role and the duties of
the officer;
-the inflation rate.
2
Remunerations
Implementation
Ceilings and link to the
performance
Short-term pro-
The BoD specifies the perfor-
The annual variable remu-
gram of variable
mance criteria and their im-
nerations for the achieve-
remunerations
portance for the short-term
ment of the 100% of the
MBO
motivation program according
objectives, may not exceed
(Management by
to the business strategy for
the 65% of the annual
Objectives)
the specific year.
mixed remunerations of the
officer and in case of
The payments in respect of the
achievement of bigger re-
short-term program for the
sults the ceiling of annual
provision of incentives may be
variable remunerations of
recovered for a period of at
the members, may not ex-
least three (3) years as of
ceed the 100% of the an-
their payment, in certain
nual standard / fixed remu-
cases, including inaccurate fi-
nerations.
nancial statements of previous
fiscal years or wrong financial
The BoD sets demanding
data in general, that have
objectives based on finan-
been used for the calculation
cial criteria, indicatively the
of these payments.
EBITDA/ EBIT, the sales
revenues are mentioned.
There is, of course, also the
possibility for the setting-
out of qualitative objec-
tives, which, however, in
any case, should be meas-
urable.
In case the officer is as-
signed with the achieve-
ment of personal objec-
tives, in addition to the fi-
nancial ones, then the im-
portance of the personal
objectives may not exceed
the 20% of the aggregate
objectives, assigned to the
officer.
Long-term motiva-
The Company applies rolling
The share options granted
tion program
programs for the granting of
to every executive member
(Share Options)
share call-options.
of the Board of Directors
shall be specified based on
The rights cannot be exercised
his/her aggregate remuner-
earlier than 3 years as of the
ations (standard/fixed and
date of their granting.
variable remunerations)
and on his/her position
rank/grade.
3
Remunerations
Implementation
Ceilings and link to the
performance
The maximum total num-
ber of shares that will be
issued, if the BoD issues
the maximum number of
share options and if the
Beneficiaries exercise the
total number of the rights
that will be granted to
them, cannot exceed the
5% of the share capital of
the Company on the day of
the call option.
Retirement Benefit
The Company provides a re-
This benefit is harmonized
tirement plan of specified con-
with the policy which is in
tributions.
force and applied for the
remaining officers of the
Company.
The ceiling may not exceed
12% on the annual mixed
remuneration.
Civil Liability In-
The Company grants a civil lia-
The maximum compensa-
surance Policy for
bility insurance policy for di-
tion is determined at 2 mil-
Directors & Offic-
rectors and officers to all
lion Euro per claim and to-
ers (DNO)
members of the Board of Di-
tally at 10 million Euro.
rectors for the protection of its
members against any individ-
ual liability that might arise
from their acting in their ca-
pacity as member of the Board
of Directors.
Other Benefits
Benefits such as private health
No ceiling is specified on
insurance policy, life insurance
the benefits that may be
policy, the corporate car / car
granted to the executive
allowance and the fuel card
member of the Board of Di-
are, indicatively, included.
rectors. The benefits are
harmonized with market
practices and the Com-
pany's policy for its em-
ployees.
The following Table presents the basic points of the Remuneration Policy for the non- executive members of the BoD, also including the non-executive Chairman of the BoD:
4
Remunerations
Specifying the remunerations' grade
The non-executive members of the
Upon specifying the remunerations'
Board of Directors are receiving the
grades of the non-executive members of
basic remuneration/fees and additional
the Board of Directors, the market prac-
fees are paid to them for presiding in
tice applied on companies of relevant size
Committees. The non-executive mem-
is taken into account, on the basis of the
bers of the Board of Directors have no
stock-exchange value, revenues, profits,
right of participation in any motivation
complexity, structure and international
program.
dimension.
To the non-executive members of the
The ceiling of the annual aggregate prin-
Board of Directors a fee/remuneration is
cipal remunerations is specified by the
paid, which is fixed and covers the pe-
Board of Directors after a relevant pro-
riod of time required for the exercise
posal of the Nominations and Remunera-
and completion of their duties. The said
tions Committee and is subject to an ap-
fixed remunerations cover the time of
proval by the Annual Ordinary General
participation in the meetings of the
Meeting of Shareholders.
Board of Directors and in the meetings
No pre-specified level of annual remuner-
of the Committees of the Board of Di-
ation or remuneration increase, or even a
rectors, the time for preparation in-
pre-specified maximum remuneration
cluded.
level is determined.
The payment of bonus remuneration to
non-executive members of the Board of
Directors for additional responsibilities
and activities that exceed the object of
duties assigned to them is allowed. These
remunerations are specified by the Board
of Directors taking into account the time
and experience of the member as well as
any other factors deemed as relevant by
the Board of Directors.
3. Remuneration for the year 2021 paid to the members of the Board of Di- rectors (art.112 par.2a of L.4548/2018)
In the Table 1 the aggregate amount of the remuneration granted or paid to the members of the Board of Directors is presented, together with an analysis of its subcom- ponents, the relevant proportions of the standard and variable remuneration and explanation of the application method of the performance criteria and the method in which the aggregate remuneration complies with the approved Remuneration Policy. The performance criteria at a Group level was the EBIT, the sales revenues, and the EBIT index/sales revenues, whereas the total performance outcome is displayed in Table 2.
The average remuneration of the full-time employees, with the exception of the Com- pany's officers, in 2021 has amounted at Euro 34.685 (2020: 31.090). The remunerations of the members of the BoD are presented in the Table No.1 and in aggregate amount at Euro 1.875.040; out of this sum, the amount of Euro 578.665 concerns the Company. In the aforementioned amounts, the amount of Euro 100.000 paid as a premium for the risk of non-payment of future remunerations subject to a condition
5
