    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/27 10:11:10 am EDT
3.220 EUR   -1.23%
05:53pFOURLIS S A : Remuneration Report under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021
PU
12:05pFOURLIS S A : Draft Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.06.2022
PU
12:05pFOURLIS S A : Explanatory note on the agenda of the annual ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of 17/06/2022
PU
Fourlis S A : Remuneration Report under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021

05/27/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Remuneration Report of FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021

1. Introduction

The present Remuneration Report (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") concerns the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA, and has been approved by the BoD of the Company under its decision dated 16 May 2022.

This is the 3d Report of this kind, which describes the implementation method of the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy"), which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting (GM) of Shareholders on 18/6/2021,

is uploaded in the Company's webpage

, and includes the remuner-

ations of the members of the BoD as well as any benefits to the members of the BoD of the Company, paid either by the Company or by any other associated company pursuant to the article 99 par.2(a) of L.4548/2018.

The Report has been conducted pursuant to the Directive EU2017/828 issued by the European Parliament and the Council dated 17 May 2017, on the encouragement of the long-term active participation of shareholders SRD II, as this has been incorporated in the Greek laws with the L.4548/2018 (article 112), and taking into account the draft of the Guidelines of the European Commission on the standardized presentation of the Report.

Information about the progress of FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA and of FOURLIS Group in the year 2021

The parent Company "FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA", together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, constitutes the FOURLIS Group, engaged in the sectors of retail sale of household items and furniture (IKEA Stores) and sport items (INTERSPORT and TAF Stores).

The direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Group, included in the consolidated data of the year 2021 per sector and country of business, are presented in the financial report

of the Company, which is available in its webpage

.

Data of the Group's consolidated results (in thousands of Euros):

2020

Percentage Rate

2021

Change

(2021/2020)

Sales Revenues

439.781

370.577

+19%

Profits before interests, taxes

6.550

26.873

+310%

EBIT

1

Profits/ (losses) before taxes

12.079

(10.987)

-

PBT

Net Profits / (losses) after taxes

(8.661)

imposed on the owners/benefi-

11.530

-

ciaries of the parent company

The last year's amount (decrease by the amount of Euro 3,061 thousand in the line "Profits before interests, taxes EBIT) have been adjusted so that it can become similar and comparable to the corresponding amounts of the current year, as regards the expenses of the credit cards that from the line "financial expenses" have been transferred as of 1/1/2021 to the distribution costs.

2. Summary of the Remuneration Policy

The Policy applies on the remunerations of all members of the BoD of the Company; as regards the executive members, standard / fixed and variable remunerations are provided, whereas regarding non-executive members, only standard / fixed remunerations are provided.

The following Table presents the basic points of the Remuneration Policy for the executive members of the BoD:

Remunerations

Implementation

Ceilings and link to the

performance

Standard / Fixed

The remunerations are re-

The increase, in case it is

Remunerations

viewed on an annual basis,

granted, is unlimited and

without being necessarily in-

does not expect to exceed

creased.

the average increase for

the total number of the

employees.

The following are taken into

account:

-the performance of the

Company;

-the performance of the of-

ficers;

-the fees paid for respec-

tive job positions in the

market;

-the role and the duties of

the officer;

-the inflation rate.

2

Remunerations

Implementation

Ceilings and link to the

performance

Short-term pro-

The BoD specifies the perfor-

The annual variable remu-

gram of variable

mance criteria and their im-

nerations for the achieve-

remunerations

portance for the short-term

ment of the 100% of the

MBO

motivation program according

objectives, may not exceed

(Management by

to the business strategy for

the 65% of the annual

Objectives)

the specific year.

mixed remunerations of the

officer and in case of

The payments in respect of the

achievement of bigger re-

short-term program for the

sults the ceiling of annual

provision of incentives may be

variable remunerations of

recovered for a period of at

the members, may not ex-

least three (3) years as of

ceed the 100% of the an-

their payment, in certain

nual standard / fixed remu-

cases, including inaccurate fi-

nerations.

nancial statements of previous

fiscal years or wrong financial

The BoD sets demanding

data in general, that have

objectives based on finan-

been used for the calculation

cial criteria, indicatively the

of these payments.

EBITDA/ EBIT, the sales

revenues are mentioned.

There is, of course, also the

possibility for the setting-

out of qualitative objec-

tives, which, however, in

any case, should be meas-

urable.

In case the officer is as-

signed with the achieve-

ment of personal objec-

tives, in addition to the fi-

nancial ones, then the im-

portance of the personal

objectives may not exceed

the 20% of the aggregate

objectives, assigned to the

officer.

Long-term motiva-

The Company applies rolling

The share options granted

tion program

programs for the granting of

to every executive member

(Share Options)

share call-options.

of the Board of Directors

shall be specified based on

The rights cannot be exercised

his/her aggregate remuner-

earlier than 3 years as of the

ations (standard/fixed and

date of their granting.

variable remunerations)

and on his/her position

rank/grade.

3

Remunerations

Implementation

Ceilings and link to the

performance

The maximum total num-

ber of shares that will be

issued, if the BoD issues

the maximum number of

share options and if the

Beneficiaries exercise the

total number of the rights

that will be granted to

them, cannot exceed the

5% of the share capital of

the Company on the day of

the call option.

Retirement Benefit

The Company provides a re-

This benefit is harmonized

tirement plan of specified con-

with the policy which is in

tributions.

force and applied for the

remaining officers of the

Company.

The ceiling may not exceed

12% on the annual mixed

remuneration.

Civil Liability In-

The Company grants a civil lia-

The maximum compensa-

surance Policy for

bility insurance policy for di-

tion is determined at 2 mil-

Directors & Offic-

rectors and officers to all

lion Euro per claim and to-

ers (DNO)

members of the Board of Di-

tally at 10 million Euro.

rectors for the protection of its

members against any individ-

ual liability that might arise

from their acting in their ca-

pacity as member of the Board

of Directors.

Other Benefits

Benefits such as private health

No ceiling is specified on

insurance policy, life insurance

the benefits that may be

policy, the corporate car / car

granted to the executive

allowance and the fuel card

member of the Board of Di-

are, indicatively, included.

rectors. The benefits are

harmonized with market

practices and the Com-

pany's policy for its em-

ployees.

The following Table presents the basic points of the Remuneration Policy for the non- executive members of the BoD, also including the non-executive Chairman of the BoD:

4

Remunerations

Specifying the remunerations' grade

The non-executive members of the

Upon specifying the remunerations'

Board of Directors are receiving the

grades of the non-executive members of

basic remuneration/fees and additional

the Board of Directors, the market prac-

fees are paid to them for presiding in

tice applied on companies of relevant size

Committees. The non-executive mem-

is taken into account, on the basis of the

bers of the Board of Directors have no

stock-exchange value, revenues, profits,

right of participation in any motivation

complexity, structure and international

program.

dimension.

To the non-executive members of the

The ceiling of the annual aggregate prin-

Board of Directors a fee/remuneration is

cipal remunerations is specified by the

paid, which is fixed and covers the pe-

Board of Directors after a relevant pro-

riod of time required for the exercise

posal of the Nominations and Remunera-

and completion of their duties. The said

tions Committee and is subject to an ap-

fixed remunerations cover the time of

proval by the Annual Ordinary General

participation in the meetings of the

Meeting of Shareholders.

Board of Directors and in the meetings

No pre-specified level of annual remuner-

of the Committees of the Board of Di-

ation or remuneration increase, or even a

rectors, the time for preparation in-

pre-specified maximum remuneration

cluded.

level is determined.

The payment of bonus remuneration to

non-executive members of the Board of

Directors for additional responsibilities

and activities that exceed the object of

duties assigned to them is allowed. These

remunerations are specified by the Board

of Directors taking into account the time

and experience of the member as well as

any other factors deemed as relevant by

the Board of Directors.

3. Remuneration for the year 2021 paid to the members of the Board of Di- rectors (art.112 par.2a of L.4548/2018)

In the Table 1 the aggregate amount of the remuneration granted or paid to the members of the Board of Directors is presented, together with an analysis of its subcom- ponents, the relevant proportions of the standard and variable remuneration and explanation of the application method of the performance criteria and the method in which the aggregate remuneration complies with the approved Remuneration Policy. The performance criteria at a Group level was the EBIT, the sales revenues, and the EBIT index/sales revenues, whereas the total performance outcome is displayed in Table 2.

The average remuneration of the full-time employees, with the exception of the Com- pany's officers, in 2021 has amounted at Euro 34.685 (2020: 31.090). The remunerations of the members of the BoD are presented in the Table No.1 and in aggregate amount at Euro 1.875.040; out of this sum, the amount of Euro 578.665 concerns the Company. In the aforementioned amounts, the amount of Euro 100.000 paid as a premium for the risk of non-payment of future remunerations subject to a condition

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 21:52:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
