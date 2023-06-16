Fourlis S A : Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 16.06.2023

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

G.E.MI.: 258101000

(Former COMPANY REG. NO.: 13110/06/Β/86/01)

To:

ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA 110 Athinon Ave.,

104 42 Athens

RE: Resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, held on 16.06.2023

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In relation to our Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of our Company that was held on Friday, June 16, 2023, we would like to inform you on the following:

The total number of shares on the day of the convention of the Annual General Meeting was 52.131.944 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share provides one voting right (with the exception of own treasury stocks, as stated below). At the same date, the Company held 1.766.702 own (Treasury) stocks, for which any representation rights and voting rights in the General Meeting are suspended and which are not taken into consideration for the calculation of the required quorum. At the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company present or represented in time, were shareholders owners of 31.646.936 shares out of 50.365.242 total number of shares-voting rights (excluding the treasury stock shares), which corresponds to 62,83%.

It is noted that the option of choosing alternative ways for their participation in the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was granted to its shareholders, in accordance with the specifically mentioned in the invitation of 22.05.2023 regarding the Convocation the Ordinary General Meeting, and not through live presence. For this purpose, prior to the convocation of the General Meeting the Company confirmed that the option of the shareholders to actively participate in it and to exercise their rights, has been adequately secured, pursuant to the procedures specified in the invitation for the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting as of 22.05.2023.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders reached the following decisions:

SUBJECTS ON THE AGENDA

1. Submission for approval of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements (Annual Financial Report) together with the Annual Report thereon prepared by the Board of Directors and the Chartered Accountants-Auditors for the period 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 31.512.297 or 99,57%