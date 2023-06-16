Advanced search
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:36 2023-06-16 am EDT
4.375 EUR   -1.02%
Fourlis S A : Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 16.06.2023

06/16/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

G.E.MI.: 258101000

(Former COMPANY REG. NO.: 13110/06/Β/86/01)

To:

ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA 110 Athinon Ave.,

104 42 Athens

RE: Resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, held on 16.06.2023

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In relation to our Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of our Company that was held on Friday, June 16, 2023, we would like to inform you on the following:

  1. The total number of shares on the day of the convention of the Annual General Meeting was 52.131.944 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share provides one voting right (with the exception of own treasury stocks, as stated below).
  2. At the same date, the Company held 1.766.702 own (Treasury) stocks, for which any representation rights and voting rights in the General Meeting are suspended and which are not taken into consideration for the calculation of the required quorum.
  3. At the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company present or represented in time, were shareholders owners of 31.646.936 shares out of 50.365.242 total number of shares-voting rights (excluding the treasury stock shares), which corresponds to 62,83%.

It is noted that the option of choosing alternative ways for their participation in the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was granted to its shareholders, in accordance with the specifically mentioned in the invitation of 22.05.2023 regarding the Convocation the Ordinary General Meeting, and not through live presence. For this purpose, prior to the convocation of the General Meeting the Company confirmed that the option of the shareholders to actively participate in it and to exercise their rights, has been adequately secured, pursuant to the procedures specified in the invitation for the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting as of 22.05.2023.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders reached the following decisions:

SUBJECTS ON THE AGENDA

1. Submission for approval of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements (Annual Financial Report) together with the Annual Report thereon prepared by the Board of Directors and the Chartered Accountants-Auditors for the period 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 31.512.297 or 99,57%

1

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

Number of votes 'Against': 0 or 0,00%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 134.639 or 0,43%

The Chairman of the General Assembly submitted for approval by the General Assembly: the Annual Financial Statements, the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2022, the Explanatory Board of Directors' Report, the Independent Auditors Report for the period 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022, the explanatory report of Article 4 of L.3556/2007, the activities report of the Audit Committee in accordance with the article 44 par. 1 of L.4449/2017 as well as the Statement of Corporate Governance in accordance with article 152 and 153 of L.4548/2018 for the period 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

2. Distribution of Dividend from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022. Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-upshare capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'Against': 0 or 0,00%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 0 or 0,00%

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed to the shareholders the making of a resolution for the distribution

of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, according to articles 160 and 161 of

L.4548/2018, which is generated from part of the net profits of the financial year 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022 by the amount of € 5.540.176,62 (total net profits of the financial year after the deduction of the withholding amount for

the formation of statutory reserve : € 33.287.050,00).

The dividend's amount is subject to withholding tax, provided by law, and its payment shall be made through the beneficiaries' operators, as defined in the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Further, it is proposed that Friday 30.06.2023 should be the date for the determination of the beneficiaries of the Dividend (Record Date), Thursday, 29.06.2023 should be the ex-dividend date, and Wednesday, 05.07.2023 should be the date for the commencement of payment of the dividend, in accordance with the Company's announcements under the Financial Calendar of the year 2023.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman of the General Assembly and decided the distribution of the total dividend amounting to eleven Eurocents (€ 0,11) per share, for the aforementioned reasons.

3. Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of Chartered Accountants-Auditors from any liability.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 30.780.794 or 97,26%

Number of votes 'Against': 731.503 or 2,31%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 134.639 or 0,43%

2

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed the approval of the overall management of the Company for theFinancial year 2022, in accordance with the provisions of Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the discharge of the Independent Auditors that audited the financial statements from any liability.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

4. Election of one (1) ordinary and one (1) substitute Chartered Accountant-Auditor to audit the consolidated and the Company's financial statements for the period 1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023 and determination of their remuneration.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 30.707.773 or 97,03%

Number of votes 'Against': 939.163 or 2,97%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 0 or 0,00%

The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed the election of the chartered accountant-auditor company "ERNST

  • YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS SA" for the review of the consolidated and Company's financial statements for the financial year 2023.
    Finally, the Chairman of the General Assembly proposed for the year 2023 as regards the remuneration of the auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements (Company and Consolidated), for drafting and issuing the Audit Report, including any expenditure related to audit, to authorize the Board of Directors for the exact determination of the above remuneration up to the amount of €40.000,00 plus VAT, according to the relevant offer of the above auditing firm.

The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

5. Approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022 and preliminary approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023 in accordance with article 109 L. 4548/2018.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 31.284.977 or 98,86%

Number of votes 'Against': 0 or 0,00%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 361.959 or 1,14%

As regards the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022 and the preliminary approval of their remuneration for the financial year 2023, the Chairman proposed to the General Assembly the following:

  1. To approve the remuneration of € 562.517 paid for the financial year 2022 to its members.

3

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

  1. To pre-approve the remuneration that has already been paid or will be paid in the financial year 2023 to the members of the Board of Directors to a maximum amount of € 565.000 and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine, within the context of the maximum amount, the exact remuneration amounts and the time of their disbursement.
    The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.

6. Submission of the Audit Committee's Annual Activity Report in accordance with article 44 par. 1 of L.4449/2017.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders that the Audit Committee has submitted to the General Assembly its Activity Report for the financial year 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022 according to the provisions of article 44 par.1 of L.4449/2017 as it was amended by article 74 of L. 4706/2020.

The Annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee aims to inform the shareholders about the activities of the Committee during the financial year 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022.

The Annual Activity Report has been made available to the shareholders and the investment public via the Company's webpage: https://www.fourlis.gr, whereas it has also been included as a separate report in the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year 2022.

7. Submission of the Report of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 9 par.5 of L.4706/2020.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders that the Independent Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, in his capacity as Senior Independent Director of the Company and in respect of the shareholders' information about the activities of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors during the corporate financial year 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022, has submitted to the General Assembly a relevant Report according to article 9 par.5 of L.4706/2020.

The aforementioned Report of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors has been made available to the shareholders and to the investment public via the Company's webpage: https://www.fourlis.gr/

8. Submission for discussion and voting of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 1/1/2022 - 31/12/2022 in accordance with article 112 par. 3 of L.4548/2018.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority: 50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

4

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 16th 2023

Number of votes 'For': 30.173.439 or 95,34%

Number of votes 'Against': 960.129 or 3,03%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 513.368 or 1,62%

The Chairman of the General Assembly submitted for discussion and voting in the General Assembly, the Remuneration Report of the Board Members for the financial year 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022 according to the provisions of article 112 par.3 of L.4548/2018, which has been made available to the shareholders and the investment public on the corporate website https://www.fourlis.gr.

The Remuneration Report contains a comprehensive overview of the total remunerations received by the Board Members during the financial year 2022, as well as all the required information dictated by article 112 par. 2 of L.4548/2018 and has been drawn up with diligence by the Board of Directors, and according to the Remuneration Policy, as currently in force after its revision by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 18.06.2021, after taking into consideration the relevant suggestions of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Company's auditors have examined whether and to what extent the information of article 112 of L. 4548/2018 have been provided.

It is noted that the shareholders' vote on the Remuneration Report has an advisory character, according to article 112 par. 3 of L. 4548/2018.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman and voted in favor of the submitted Remuneration Report of the Board Members for the financial year 2022.

9. Approval of revision of the Remuneration Policy for the members of the Board of Directors, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders on 18.06.2021 in accordance with the provisions of L. 4548/2018.

Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company

Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.

Total number of valid votes: 31.646.936 or 100,00%

Number of votes 'For': 25.017.418 or 79,05%

Number of votes 'Against': 6.267.559 or 19,8%

Number of votes 'Abstain': 361.959 or 1,14%

The Chairman of the General Assembly informed the Shareholders that the Board of Directors proposes the approval of the revised Remuneration Policy, chartered in accordance with the provisions of articles 110 and 111 of L. 4548/2018, after taking into consideration the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

It is noted that the existing Remuneration Policy (effective for four years) has been approved by the Ordinary General

Meeting of the Shareholders on 18.06.2021 and concerns all Board members.

The full text of the revised Remuneration Policy has been made available to the shareholders and to the investment public via the Company's webpage: https://www.fourlis.gr/

Further, the Chairman of the General Assembly proposed to the Shareholders to approve the aforementioned revised Remuneration Policy and to authorize the Board of Directors to implement and manage the Remuneration Policy in accordance with the relevant proposals of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The General Assembly approved the proposal of the Chairman.

5

Fourlis SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
