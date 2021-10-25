Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/22 10:13:24 am
3.97 EUR   -2.22%
03:04aFOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
10/21FOURLIS S A : Publication Date of Q3FY21 Financial Results
PU
10/21FOURLIS S A : Announcement according to L. 3556/2007
PU
Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement

10/25/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 18.06.2021, the decision of the Board of Directors dated 04.10.2021 and the Share Buy Back Program announcement dated 23.06.2021, that on 22.10.2021 purchased 30.468 own shares, at an average price of €4,0094 per share, a total value of €122.157,97.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 826.503 treasury shares or 1,5866% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

October 25, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department

ΟΜΙΛΟΣ FOURLIS

FOURLIS A.E. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ

Tel: 210 629 3000

Σωρού 18-20,

Fax: 210 677 3714

151 25 Μαρούσι.

E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 426 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2021 6,40 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,97 €
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-0.75%237
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.65%19 826
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.86.15%14 098
RH49.17%14 039
DUNELM GROUP PLC5.69%3 581
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412