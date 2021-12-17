Log in
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/17 04:38:00 am
3.88 EUR   --.--%
12/15FOURLIS S A : Announcement for the exercise of stock option rights
PU
12/15FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
12/13FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
Share buy-back announcement

Share buy-back announcement

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 429 M 487 M 487 M
Net income 2021 6,60 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 197 M 222 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,88 €
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-3.00%222
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.55%18 564
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.68.50%12 036
RH22.12%11 732
DUNELM GROUP PLC14.18%3 738
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412