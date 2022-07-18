Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:50 2022-07-18 am EDT
3.000 EUR   +1.69%
03:44aFOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/15FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/13FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourlis S A : Share buy-back announcement

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Share buy-back announcement

Share buy-back announcement

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
03:44aFOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/15FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/13FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/11FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/08FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/06FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
07/04FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
06/30FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/22FOURLIS S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/..
PU
06/22FOURLIS S A : Press Release- Dividend Distribution Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 475 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 149 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 010
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-23.38%150
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.70%11 147
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-22.01%9 070
RH-50.12%6 598
DUNELM GROUP PLC-43.37%1 873
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-23.02%720