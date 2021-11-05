Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 18.06.2021, the decision of the Board of Directors dated 04.10.2021 and the Share Buy Back Program announcement dated 23.06.2021, that on 04.11.2021 purchased 32.000 own shares, at an average price of €3,8542 per share, a total value of €123.334,14.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 1.053.403 treasury shares or 2,0222% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

November 5, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department