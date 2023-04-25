Advanced search
    FOX   US35137L2043

FOX CORPORATION

(FOX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36:10 2023-04-25 pm EDT
29.82 USD   -0.32%
Fox Corporation Executives to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Via Webcast

04/25/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) will discuss third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on May 9, 2023.

Results will be released at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT on May 9, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, and the archived webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-executives-to-discuss-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-via-webcast-301805216.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
