Chris Wallace Departs FOX News Media

12/12/2021 | 11:30am EST
December 12, 2021

Statement from FOX News Media:

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

Statement from Chris Wallace as Aired This Morning on His Final FOX News Sunday:

“After 18 years — this is my final FOX News Sunday. It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride. We’ve covered five presidential elections, interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, travelled the world — sitting down with France’s Emanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you. It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sunday mornings. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so —for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching FOX News Sunday.”


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
12/03Fox Corporation Chief Financial Officer Steven Tomsic to Participate at Upcoming UBS Gl..
PR
12/02FOX Weather's Weekend Programming to Simulcast on FOX Business Network Starting Saturda..
BU
12/01Inside Trump's campaign to demonize two Georgia election workers
RE
11/26Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate hikes in 2022
RE
11/26FED'S BOSTIC SAYS WITH EACH SUCCESSIVE COVID VARIANT INTRODUCE THE ECONOMY HAS SLOWED ..
RE
11/19FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Kyle Rittenhou..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 620 M - -
Net income 2022 1 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 20 329 M 20 329 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,0%
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION26.44%20 329
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.60%15 193
RTL GROUP S.A.17.36%8 100
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.41.01%6 296
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED66.00%4 706
TEGNA INC.39.93%4 319