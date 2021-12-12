Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN+ streaming service

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Veteran television journalist Chris
Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving Fox News after
about 18 years and he is set to join rival CNN's upcoming
streaming service as an anchor.
Wallace, 74, hosted the program "Fox News Sunday," and
announced his departure on the show. He was one of the most
prominent journalists at Fox News, including moderating a
presidential debate last year between Republican Donald Trump
and Democrat Joe Biden.
"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all
the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure,"
Wallace said.
CNN said Wallace will join the company as an anchor for its
streaming service CNN+, which will debut early next year.
"I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and
cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,"
Wallace said in a CNN statement, adding that he also looks
forward to the "new freedom and flexibility streaming affords."
In a statement, Fox News said other journalists from the
network will host "Fox News Sunday" until a replacement is
named.
During last year's presidential debate, Wallace sought to
stop Trump's interruptions, asking the then-president at one
point: "Why don't you observe what your campaign agreed to as a
ground rule. Okay, sir?"
Trump at another point objected to a Wallace question on
healthcare policy, saying, "I guess I'm debating you not him
(Biden). But that's okay. I'm not surprised."
Wallace is the son of the late broadcast journalist Mike
Wallace.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
and Will Dunham)