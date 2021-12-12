Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/10 04:00:01 pm
36.82 USD   +0.77%
11:30aChris Wallace Departs FOX News Media
BU
11:26aChris Wallace to leave Fox News after 18 years
RE
12/10INSIDER SELL : News
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN+ streaming service

12/12/2021 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Veteran television journalist Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving Fox News after about 18 years and he is set to join rival CNN's upcoming streaming service as an anchor.

Wallace, 74, hosted the program "Fox News Sunday," and announced his departure on the show. He was one of the most prominent journalists at Fox News, including moderating a presidential debate last year between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure," Wallace said.

CNN said Wallace will join the company as an anchor for its streaming service CNN+, which will debut early next year.

"I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming," Wallace said in a CNN statement, adding that he also looks forward to the "new freedom and flexibility streaming affords."

In a statement, Fox News said other journalists from the network will host "Fox News Sunday" until a replacement is named.

During last year's presidential debate, Wallace sought to stop Trump's interruptions, asking the then-president at one point: "Why don't you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule. Okay, sir?"

Trump at another point objected to a Wallace question on healthcare policy, saying, "I guess I'm debating you not him (Biden). But that's okay. I'm not surprised."

Wallace is the son of the late broadcast journalist Mike Wallace. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
11:30aChris Wallace Departs FOX News Media
BU
11:26aChris Wallace to leave Fox News after 18 years
RE
12/10INSIDER SELL : News
MT
12/03Fox Corporation Chief Financial Officer Steven Tomsic to Participate at Upcoming UBS Gl..
PR
12/02FOX Weather's Weekend Programming to Simulcast on FOX Business Network Starting Saturda..
BU
12/01Inside Trump's campaign to demonize two Georgia election workers
RE
11/26Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate hikes in 2022
RE
11/26Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate hikes in 2022
RE
11/26FED'S BOSTIC SAYS WITH EACH SUCCESSIVE COVID VARIANT INTRODUCE THE ECONOMY HAS SLOWED ..
RE
11/19FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Kyle Rittenhou..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 620 M - -
Net income 2022 1 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 20 329 M 20 329 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,82 $
Average target price 45,05 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION26.44%20 329
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.60%15 193
RTL GROUP S.A.17.36%8 100
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.41.01%6 296
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED66.00%4 706
TEGNA INC.39.93%4 319