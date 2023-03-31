Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
34.05 USD   +1.13%
04:07pDelaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge
RE
10:52aTrump's New York lawyers are latest in long, troubled line
RE
Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge

03/31/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 31 (Reuters) - A jury will decide whether Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company, which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability in each side's favor - summary judgment - ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury.

A jury will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages, according to the ruling.

The trial, to be held in Wilmington, is expected to last roughly four weeks. It is possible the parties could still settle the case. Davis heard arguments from both sides during a two-day pretrial hearing on March 21 and 22. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delawared; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 904 M - -
Net income 2023 1 775 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 17 338 M 17 338 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,67 $
Average target price 37,90 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION10.87%17 338
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.52.74%36 169
RTL GROUP S.A.14.66%7 631
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-2.59%6 254
TEGNA INC.-21.52%3 718
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.30%3 166
