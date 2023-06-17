Advanced search
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
2023-06-16
33.64 USD   -0.09%
05:18pElon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
RE
06/16Insider Sell: Fox
MT
06/15Fox Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

06/17/2023
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk attends the VivaTech conference in Paris

June 17 (Reuters) - A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.

One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called "Tucker on Twitter." Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru. Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2023
