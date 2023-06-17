Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

June 17 (Reuters) - A Twitter video app for smart TVs is
in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a
tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the
company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the
platform.
In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app
is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".
New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor
presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on
video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the
social media company's business beyond digital advertising.
The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.
One slide of the presentation said that vertical video
accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show
earlier this month on the platform called "Tucker on Twitter."
Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships
alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a
source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.
