Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:58 2023-05-08 pm EDT
31.91 USD   -0.19%
01:05pEx-Fox News producer dismisses Delaware lawsuit against Fox, NY lawsuit pending
RE
11:39aFOX News Channel Dedicates Its London Bureau to Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski
BU
02:15aDriver charged as several killed in Texas border city
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ex-Fox News producer dismisses Delaware lawsuit against Fox, NY lawsuit pending

05/08/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg has dismissed one lawsuit accusing the cable network, parent company Fox Corp and Fox News lawyers of defamation and pressuring her to make false statements in the now-settled Dominion Voting Systems case, a court filing on Friday showed.

The Delaware lawsuit was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it can be brought again. The decision to dismiss the lawsuit does not mean she has settled the case, her lawyer, Tanvir Rahman, said Monday. She is continuing her related lawsuit against Fox in New York.

"This isn't the end-all, be-all of those claims," Rahman said. "We are figuring out the next steps."

Rahman said one option could be to amend the New York complaint or file a new lawsuit in a different jurisdiction.

Grossberg served as head of booking guests on recently fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson's weeknight prime-time show. Prior to that, she was a producer for Fox host Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show.

She was fired after filing her litigation on March 20 in federal court in Manhattan. Fox said her legal claims were "riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."

In seeking unspecified monetary damages, Grossberg claimed she was subjected to a hostile and discriminatory work environment. She accused Fox of defamation, gender and religious discrimination, and pay equity violations.

Grossberg also said Fox intimidated her and fraudulently induced her to make false statements in her September 2022 deposition in the Dominion lawsuit.

On April 18 Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle the voting-technology company's defamation lawsuit in Delaware. Less than a week later, Fox announced it had parted ways with Carlson.

Grossberg could have been a key witness had the Dominion case gone to trial.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Helen Coster


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
01:05pEx-Fox News producer dismisses Delaware lawsuit against Fox, NY lawsuit pending
RE
11:39aFOX News Channel Dedicates Its London Bureau to Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski
BU
02:15aDriver charged as several killed in Texas border city
RE
05/07Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control
RE
05/06Fox asks Dominion to probe leaks of Carlson messages
RE
05/05Fox asks Dominion Voting to probe leaks of Tucker Carlson messages
RE
05/05Fed's Goolsbee: 'way too premature' to expect June rate hike
RE
05/05Fed's goolsbee: before banking stress began, economy was looking…
RE
05/04Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce
RE
05/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts Fox's Price Target to $37 From $39, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 894 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 16 477 M 16 477 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 36,86 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION5.27%16 477
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.35.97%31 401
RTL GROUP S.A.-1.98%6 591
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-6.15%5 906
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-32.52%2 889
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer