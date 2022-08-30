Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-08-30 pm EDT
34.18 USD   +0.31%
01:58pFOX Business Network Continues Reign as Number One in Business News for Fifth Consecutive Month
BU
01:56pFOX News Channel Finishes August as Third Highest-Rated Network in All of Television
BU
12:01pFox Corporation Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic to Participate in Upcoming BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX Business Network Continues Reign as Number One in Business News for Fifth Consecutive Month

08/30/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FBN’s “Kudlow” and “Varney & Co.” Notch Six Consecutive Months as Top Two Programs in Business Television

All Daytime Programming Posts Double Digit Year-Over-Year Gains

“Mornings with Maria,” “Making Money with Charles Payne” and “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” Each Outpaced CNBC’s Respective Programming

Network Delivers 10 of Top 20 Business Programs in Viewers; Five of Top 10 Business Programs with Median Income

FOX Business Network (FBN) scored its fifth consecutive month as the leader in business television, according to Nielsen Media Research. Led by the news surrounding the ongoing downturn of the market, FBN’s business day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) coverage saw a 14% advantage over its rival CNBC for the month of August delivering 218,000 viewers compared to CNBC’s 191,000. FBN also surpassed CNBC during market hours for the third straight month.

Larry Kudlow’s eponymous post-market program Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) continued to dominate the business news ranker for the sixth straight month. The program also notched its 11th monthly win in a row over CNBC’s Closing Bell, decimating the competition with 300,000 viewers, a 70% advantage over CNBC’s 176,000 in the timeslot. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market-open show Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) was the second most-watched program with 274,000 viewers, besting CNBC’s Squawk on the Street/TechCheck by 32%.

Kicking off live pre-market coverage, Maria Bartiromo’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) delivered its third consecutive monthly win over CNBC’s marquee program Squawk on the Street, seeing 4% gains over its competition this month. Elizabeth MacDonald’s The Evening Edit (weeknights, 6 PM/ET) also notched its third straight month outpacing CNBC’s signature Mad Money with Jim Cramer, averaging 147,000 viewers, 18% above CNBC’s 125,000. Meanwhile, Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) netted its second monthly win in a row over CNBC with 163,000 viewers.

Notably, FBN’s full daytime lineup saw double digit year-over-year gains this month with total viewers. The network also scored 10 of the top 20 programs in business news with Kudlow, Varney & Co., Making Money with Charles Payne, The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald, FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET), Mornings with Maria, Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 7 PM/ET), Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET), Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET) and Barron’s Roundtable (Saturdays, 10-10:30 AM/ET) rounding out the news ranker.

August 2022 also marked another strong period for FOX Business with the Adults 25-54 average median income, notching six of the top 15 cable news programs. Wall Street Journal at Large, The Claman Countdown, Making Money with Charles Payne, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Varney & Co. and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street all attained average median incomes greater than $129,700.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of August 2022

Business Day (9:30AM-5PM/ET)

FBN: 218,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 191,000 total viewers and 36,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9AM-4PM/ET)

FBN: 208,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 193,000 total viewers and 37,000 A25-54

Total Day (6AM-6AM/ET)

FBN: 127,000 total viewers and 13,000 A25-54

CNBC: 152,000 total viewers and 37,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television during market hours. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by Fox Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOX CORPORATION
01:58pFOX Business Network Continues Reign as Number One in Business News for Fifth Consecuti..
BU
01:56pFOX News Channel Finishes August as Third Highest-Rated Network in All of Television
BU
12:01pFox Corporation Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic to Participate in Upcoming BofA Se..
PR
08/24Rupert Murdoch's son sues Australian website for defamation
AQ
08/24RUPERT MURDOCH : Lachlan Murdoch sues Australian news site for defamation
RE
08/22FOX News Digital Finishes July as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes an..
BU
08/18The Big Ten Says it Has Landed a Media-Rights Mega-Deal With CBS, NBC, FOX
MT
08/18BIG TEN STRIKES APPROXIMATELY $7.5 B : Wsj
MT
08/18Big Ten Says Reached Distribution Agreements With CBC, Fox, NBC And NBC Universal's Pea..
RE
08/17INSIDER BUY : Fox
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 008 M - -
Net income 2023 1 926 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 18 217 M 18 217 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 34,32 $
Average target price 41,28 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-6.99%18 217
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-44.10%32 044
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.20%7 643
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.27.98%7 496
RTL GROUP S.A.-20.25%5 748
TEGNA INC.15.63%4 788