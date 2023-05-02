FOX Business Network Marks Full Year Outpacing CNBC in Business Day With Viewers

FBN Bests CNBC in Business Day and Market Hours for the Month of April; Sees Year-Over-Year Growth with Total Viewers in All Dayparts

‘Varney & Company’ & ‘Kudlow’ Reign as Most-Watched Business Programs on Television

‘Mornings with Maria’ Overtakes CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ for Third Consecutive Month

FOX Business Network (FBN) ended the month of April 2023 marking a full year outranking CNBC in business day viewers. Additionally, the network delivered year-over-year growth across all key dayparts, while also scoring the most-watched business programs on television, according to Nielsen Media Research.

During the month of April, all key network dayparts saw year-over-year increases with viewers. FBN’s business day programming (9:30AM-5 PM/ET) earned 215,000 total viewers, up 6% percent compared to April 2022. In total day (6 AM-6 AM/ET) and the critical market hours programming (9 AM-4 PM/ET) FBN saw 8% and 7% year-over-year increases, respectively.

For the third consecutive month, Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) anchored by Maria Bartiromo, dominated the pivotal pre-market hours, outperforming CNBC’s Squawk Box with a 10% advantage. Kicking off the market-open, Stuart Varney’s Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9-12 PM/ET) placed first in the business news ranker, trouncing CNBC’s Squawk on the Street with 287,000 total viewers (a 49% advantage over CNBC).

CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12 PM/ET) continued to serve as a go-to program as it drew in 175,000 viewers and posted 14% year-over-year growth, while the newly minted The Big Money Show (weekdays, 1 PM/ET) attracted 143,000 viewers, 7% year-over-year expansion for the timeslot. At 2 PM/ET, Making Money with Charles Payne earned 146,000 total viewers, collecting 5% year-over-year growth. Liz Claman’s market-close program The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) totaled 160,000 viewers and received 6% year-over-year growth.

During post-market coverage, Larry Kudlow’s eponymous Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) finished as the second most-watched business program with 282,000 viewers, a 69% advantage over CNBC’s Closing Bell which averaged a paltry 167,000. Notably, April marked the 19th consecutive month Kudlow easily eclipsed CNBC for the hour. Following Kudlow, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald at 5 PM/ET, outpaced CNBC’s signature Fast Money/Options Action for the eighth consecutive month securing 178,000 among total viewers (a 19% advantage). During the network’s live 6 PM/ET hour, FBN’s The Bottom Line (weekdays, 6 PM/ET), co-hosted by Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy, averaged 154,000 total viewers, presenting a 32% advantage over Jim Cramer’s CNBC program Mad Money. At 7 PM/ET, Kennedy (Monday-Thursday) brought in 101,000 viewers which surpassed CNBC by 33% as Brian Sullivan’s The Last Call drew just 76,000 viewers, placing outside of the top 20 business news programs for the month.

The network’s primetime Friday programming including Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET), which saw a 9% advantage over CNBC, and WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET) both continued to rank among the top weekly business programs on television. On Saturdays, Barron's Roundtable (Saturdays, 10-10:30 AM/ET) saw 50% year-over-year growth in the advertiser coveted A25-54 demo.

Amongst affluent audiences in the younger demo, FBN attained four of the top 10 cable news programs including Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street in first place ($174,000), Varney & Co. ($141,300), Making Money with Charles Payne ($140,100) and The Claman Countdown ($135,900). Mornings with Maria, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast and Kudlow rounded out the top twenty programs with an average median income of $125,300 or greater.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of April 2023

Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET)

FBN: 215,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 175,000 total viewers and 37,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET)

FBN: 209,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 177,000 total viewers and 38,000 A25-54

Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET)

FBN: 129,000 total viewers and 11,000 A25-54

CNBC: 130,000 total viewers and 30,000 A25-54

