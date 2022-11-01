FOX Business Network Marks Seven Months as Leader in Business News  

FBN Tops CNBC Across Key Dayparts in Total Viewers; Delivers Year-Over-Year Growth Across the Board

“Kudlow” Continues Reign As Number One Business Show on Television, Notches 13th Straight Monthly Win Over CNBC in Timeslot

FOX Business Claims Top 12 Cable News Programs in Median Income with A25-54

FOX Business Network (FBN) celebrated its 15th anniversary notching its seventh consecutive month as the leader in business news, besting CNBC with a 29% advantage in business day viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. October also marked FBN’s third highest rated month ever in Business Day with total viewers, while CNBC delivered its worst-performing month since November 2013 in Total Day in the coveted A25-54 demo. As market swings continued to command headlines, FBN’s total day audience also outpaced CNBC for the first time since November 2018, while the network’s market hours posted its fifth straight monthly win over CNBC with 247,000 total viewers compared to CNBC’s 202,000, a 22% advantage for the month.

Extending its power as the number one business program on television, Larry Kudlow’s eponymous Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) recorded its 13th consecutive monthly win over CNBC’S Closing Bell. Averaging 347,000 in total viewers, Kudlow once again trampled the competition delivering a 89% advantage win over CNBC in total viewers. FBN’s pre-market program Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) also bested the CNBC competition, averaging 124,000 in total viewers compared to CNBC’s 101,000 and delivering double digit advantages year-over-year (43% advantage with P2+; 50% advantage with A25-54). Stuart Varney’s Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) delivered a 51% advantage over CNBC (FBN: 311,000 P2+ vs. CNBC: 206,000 P2+) overtaking the competition for the eighth consecutive month. Varney also continued as the second highest-rated program in business news, behind Kudlow for the month.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET) anchored by managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto, earned a 41% program year-over-year win and netted 199,000 total viewers for the month. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) garnered a 9% advantage over CNBC with 192,000 P2+, while Liz Claman’s The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) scored its second monthly win over CNBC’s Closing Bell this year with 203,000 total viewers. The post-market programs FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET) and The Evening Edit (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) both saw year-over-year double digit audience growth of 26% and 34% respectively. Kennedy (Mon.-Thurs., 7 PM/ET) delivered its highest rated month in viewers since February 2021 with 125,000 total viewers.

FBN Prime, the network’s primetime programming lineup that debuted its highly anticipated third season on October 17, documented an expansion of viewership across nearly all of its programming. Most notably, How America Works (Mondays, 8 PM/ET) delivered its highest rated month ever in viewers with an 11% advantage year-over-year, and outranked CNBC’s Shark Tank for the third time ever on October 24th in viewers. Historic Battles of America (Tuesdays, 8 PM/ET) and American Dynasty (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET) each delivered their highest total viewership for their program’s respective time slots since November 2020. Additionally, American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 PM/ET) achieved its highest rated hour since November 2020 with viewers in the younger demo.

Amongst affluent audiences in the advertiser-friendly A25-54 demo, FBN placed the top 12 programs. American Built (Mondays, 9 PM/ET), Mansion Global (Wednesdays, 8 PM/ET), Historic Battles for America, American Gold (Thursdays, 9 PM/ET), Making Money with Charles Payne, The Claman Countdown, American Dynasty, Wall Street Journal at Large (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM.ET), FOX Business Tonight, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Kudlow and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET) each secured viewers with a median income of $131,700 or greater.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of October 2022

Business Day (9:30AM-5PM/ET)

FBN: 257,000 total viewers and 24,000 A25-54

CNBC: 199,000 total viewers and 37,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9AM-4PM/ET)

FBN: 247,000 total viewers and 23,000 A25-54

CNBC: 202,000 total viewers and 38,000 A25-54

Total Day (6AM-6AM/ET)

FBN: 149,000 total viewers and 16,000 A25-54

CNBC: 145,000 total viewers and 32,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by Fox Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006163/en/