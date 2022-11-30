Advanced search
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-11-30 pm EST
31.98 USD   +0.82%
11/29Amazon touts new data, security services to win cloud business
11/29Trolls, propaganda and fear stoke Bukele's media machine in El Salvador
11/25News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT
FOX Business Network Trounces CNBC in November as Network Delivers Eighth Consecutive Month as the Leader in Business News

11/30/2022 | 01:45pm EST
“Kudlow” and “Varney & Co.” Mark Nine Months Straight as Top Two Programs in Business News

“Mornings with Maria,” “Varney & Co.” “CAVUTO: Coast to Coast,” “Making Money with Charles Payne,” “The Claman Countdown,” “Kudlow,” “FOX Business Tonight,” “Kennedy” and FBN Prime Programming See Double Digit Growth

FOX Business Network (FBN) ended the month of November again besting the competition, marking eight consecutive months as the leader of business news, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network surpassed CNBC in total day viewers for the second consecutive month and beat it in market hours for the sixth straight month. Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) scored its 14th straight monthly win over CNBC’s Closing Bell, pulling in 350,000 total viewers, its highest rated 4 PM/ET month ever with viewers. For the ninth successive month, the program placed first among business news programs.

FBN’s pre-market program Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) also defeated Squawk Box, averaging 124,000 in total viewers compared to CNBC’s 112,000 and delivering double digit advantages year-over-year (16% advantage with P2+; 15% advantage with A25-54). Hosted by Stuart Varney, FBN’s signature three-hour market-open program Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) garnered 300,000 total viewers, joining Kudlow as the network’s two top-rated programs, and outpacing CNBC’s Squawk on the Street/Techcheck for the ninth consecutive month. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET) achieved a 23% increase in viewers year-over-year (2022: 187,000 P2+ vs. 2021: 152,000 P2+) while Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) saw a 22% increase in viewers and a 10% increase with the A25-54 demo and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) posted a 29% advantage year-over-year in viewers and a 12% increase with the A25-54 demo.

FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET) notched its highest-rated month ever in viewers, earning 196,000 P2+, a 26% advantage over CNBC’s Fast Money/Options Action (156,000 P2+) and 10% growth since 2021. The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) trounced CNBC’s Mad Money for the sixth consecutive month and marked a 40% advantage over CNBC in viewers (FBN: 182,000 P2+ vs. CNBC: 130,000 PT+). Kennedy (Monday-Thursday, 7 PM/ET) hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery outperformed the competition on CNBC, ending November delivering its highest rated month in the show’s history with 130,000 viewers.

FBN’s third season of FBN Prime continued to show growth in November with nearly all programming yielding double digit year-over-year advantages including How America Works (Mondays, 8 PM/ET; +4% YOY), Historic Battles for America (Tuesdays, 8 PM/ET; +81% YOY), American Dynasty (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET; +84% YOY), American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 & 9:30 PM/ET; +14% YOY), Duck Family Treasure (Thursdays, 8 PM/ET; +11% YOY) and American Gold (Thursdays, 9 PM/ET; +12% YOY).

FBN garnered nine of the top 10 cable news programs with affluent viewers with FBN Prime’s American Dynasty leading the pack among the 25-54 demo for the month, delivering an average median income of $202,600. The program was also the most affluent year to date with an average income of $180,200. American Built (Mondays, 9 & 9:30 PM/ET), American Dream Home, Varney & Co., Kudlow, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Wall Street Journal at Large (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown and Mornings with Maria placed among the top 10 for the month, netting an average income of $133,200 or greater, while The Claman Countdown, American Gold, Making Money with Charles Payne and FOX Business Tonight and Making Money with Charles Payne rounded out the top 20, each delivering an audience with a median income of $124,900 or greater.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of November 2022

Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET)

FBN: 234,000 total viewers and 23,000 A25-54

CNBC: 192,000 total viewers and 33,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET)

FBN: 223,000 total viewers and 23,000 A25-54

CNBC: 194,000 total viewers and 33,000 A25-54

Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET)

FBN: 147,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 144,000 total viewers and 32,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by Fox Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.


