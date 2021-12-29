Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX Business Network's Kudlow Closes Out the Year Notching First Quarterly Win Over CNBC

12/29/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FBN Prime’s “American Built” is the Most Affluent Cable News Program of 2021 With A25-54 Median Income

FOX Business Network’s post-market program (FBN) Kudlow, (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) hosted by Larry Kudlow, closed out 2021 with its best quarter ever, according to Nielsen Media Research. Averaging 259,000 total viewers, Kudlow bested CNBC’s Closing Bell by 19% (218,000 P2+), marking the first quarterly win for the show which launched earlier this year.

In addition to the 2021 highlight of Kudlow’s victory, the network’s new primetime programming slate FBN Prime, also ushered in year over year growth and an affluence milestone. During its first quarter since launch, American Built (Mondays 9PM/ET) hosted by Stuart Varney notched a 43% increase in viewers while delivering the most-affluent program in cable news with the A25-54 demo earning an average income of $178,200. How America Works (Mondays 8 PM/ET) narrated by Mike Rowe and Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell (Tuesdays 8 PM/ET) joined American Built among the top five most-affluent shows in cable news in the A25-54 demo. Additionally, FBN’s CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET), Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET), Kennedy (Monday-Thursday 7 PM/ET) and American Dream Home (Tuesday 8 PM/ET) also scored placements in the top 20 programs in cable news with A25-54 median income.

Rounding out 2021, FBN’s Business Day programming (9:30AM-5 PM/ET) delivered 180,000 viewers and 19,000 with A25-54. In total day (6AM-6 AM/ET) FBN averaged 114,000 total viewers and 12,000 with A25-54. During Market Hours (9AM-4 PM/ET) FBN saw 179,000 viewers and 19,000 with A25-54. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market-open program Varney & Co (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) was the top-rated show on the network and averaged 236,000 total viewers for the year. Following Varney & Co, Kudlow scored 206,000 total viewers, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth McDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET) notched 149,000 total viewers, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast netted 145,000 total viewers, Making Money with Charles Payne saw 139,000 viewers and The Claman Countdown delivered 139,000 viewers. All in all, FBN secured six of the top 15 programs in business news with total viewers while the network’s full weekday slate secured placements among the top 20, including FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET), Kennedy, and Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET). Notably, Mornings with Maria delivered its second highest-rated year since launch with total viewers, averaging 106,000.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
01:01pFOX Business Network's Kudlow Closes Out the Year Notching First Quarterly Win Over CNB..
BU
12/28Venezuelan Man Files $250 Mln Lawsuit Against Fox News & Sidney Powell Following Accusa..
RE
12/28Venezuelan man files $250 mln lawsuit against fox news & sidney powell following accusa..
RE
12/26For third day, COVID-19 crimps Americans' holiday travels
RE
12/26For third day, COVID-19 crimps Americans' holiday travels
RE
12/22Build Back Better talks with holdout Manchin to continue, White House says
RE
12/21Biden accuses 'immoral' cable networks, social media of spreading vaccine lies
RE
12/20Manchin blames WH staff for breakdown in bill talks
RE
12/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -2-
DJ
12/20DOMINIC BARTON : Stocks To Slide as Market Worries Mount
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 620 M - -
Net income 2022 1 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 20 676 M 20 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,49 $
Average target price 44,91 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION28.74%20 676
DISCOVERY, INC.-19.14%15 860
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK63.57%9 716
RTL GROUP S.A.18.02%8 145
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.39.75%6 240
TEGNA INC.35.41%4 180