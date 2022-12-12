FOX Business Network to Launch New Programming in January

Bloomberg Television’s Taylor Riggs Joins FBN As Co-Anchor of “The Big Money Show” Alongside Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis

FBN’s Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy to Co-Host “The Bottom Line”

FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut two new programs starting January 23, 2023, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. Bloomberg Television’s Taylor Riggs has signed with the network to co-host The Big Money Show, alongside FBN’s Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis weekdays from 1-2 PM/ET while Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy will co-host The Bottom Line which will air weeknights from 6-7 PM/ET. The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald will shift to 5-6 PM ET and Cavuto Coast to Coast will continue to air from 12-1 PM/ET.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “FOX Business has become the channel America turns to for their business news and we’re excited to debut new programming tailored to key financial issues impacting homes across the county. We are also thrilled to welcome Taylor Riggs to the FOX Business family, who, along with Brian, Jackie, Dagen and Sean, will add a new dimension to our formidable programming lineup.”

The Big Money Show will consist of breaking financial news and analysis capitalizing on the extensive backgrounds in economics, markets, and policy of Brenberg, DeAngelis and Riggs. The ensemble program will bring context to the stories driving the business day and impacting Americans daily finances with Brenberg sharing his perspective on why free markets are always the solution; DeAngelis’s expertise in energy and commodities guiding viewers through the current economic hardships; and financial journalist Taylor Riggs contributing her background in breaking market news to unpack complex headlines in real time so viewers can make sound financial decisions. Together, the group will tackle the day’s top financial stories from all buzzworthy angles, including original reporting from FOX Business correspondents.

Brenberg joined FBN as a contributor in 2020 and serves as the executive vice president and professor of business and economics at The King’s College. Previously, he worked in the financial services and medical device industries as well as in public policy research and philanthropy. He earned an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School. DeAngelis joined FBN as a correspondent in 2019 and prior to that spent 13 years at CNBC as their chief energy correspondent as well as the anchor of an online commodities program. She started her career as a technology analyst for Oaktree Capital Management where she identified investment opportunities in emerging markets and is a graduate of Cornell University and Rutgers School of Law. Riggs most recently co-anchored a daily program on Bloomberg Television where she covered equities, bonds, currencies, and commodities. Prior to this, she led Bloomberg TV’s cross-asset market coverage and was previously a municipal bond reporter for Bloomberg News. Notably, she completed her Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level 1 (2015), level 2 (2017), and level 3 (2018), earned a Master’s in Finance at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and is currently a Juris Doctor candidate at New York Law School.

Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy will round out the business day programming from 6-7 PM/ET with The Bottom Line taking on the hotly debated issues in the business and political world. Both hosts will bring a blend of money and politics with their direct, candid, and unique perspectives. McDowell’s impassioned reporting as a financial journalist along with her strong opinions have connected with FBN viewers since its launch 15 years ago when she joined the network as an original in 2007. She appears on Mornings with Maria on FBN and has also contributed to numerous FNC hit programs including Outnumbered and The Five. Her earlier financial career included stints at The Street, Smart Money, and Institutional Investor. Duffy joined FOX News Media as a contributor in 2020 after five terms as a Wisconsin congressman. His focus on budgets, taxes, and regulations during his tenure in Congress will provide viewers with inside knowledge of dealmaking within Washington while his experience as a father of nine will bring perspective to economic problems on Main Street.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005716/en/