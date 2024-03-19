New Season to Premiere on Friday, March 29th

FOX Nation has renewed its original hit series “Crime Cam 24/7” for a second season, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Hosted by Live PD alumnus and retired Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin, new episodes are set to roll out every Friday, beginning on March 29th at 6 PM/ET. The program will again air in the same timeslot as hit series “COPS,” which will return for an all-new season this fall. Notably, FOX Nation continues to offer a one-year free subscription for all active first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel).

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “When originally launching Crime Cam 24/7, the program was the most watched on the platform for two consecutive months. Sticks has been a wonderful addition to FOX Nation and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into season two.”

Larkin added, "Despite being a police officer for nearly 25 years, I am still in dismay of the criminal acts and behavior that are caught on camera and right here in season two of Crime Cam 24/7, I know you will be too."

Spotlighting surveillance footage caught around the country, the 10-episode series reveals the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes, illustrating how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. Throughout the series, Larkin narrates and offers background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted. “Crime Cam 24/7” was produced by Law & Crime productions for FOX Nation.

With a distinguished career in law enforcement, Larkin spent nearly three decades as a police officer on the streets in Tulsa. During that time, he worked in various assignments including patrol, narcotics, gangs and retired as the supervisor of the Crime Gun Unit. He is the current co-host and analyst for On Patrol Live and previously hosted PD Cam on A&E.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

