Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
33.85 USD   -0.32%
05:14pFox Nation's Roseanne Barr : Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13
BU
10:00aOdds 'very high' of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
RE
01/26North American Morning Briefing: Tech in Focus -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX Nation's Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13

01/29/2023 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Debut Marks Iconic Entertainer’s First Stand-Up Special in Nearly 20 Years

FOX Nation’s highly anticipated comedy special entitled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! will make its debut on Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Ms. Barr’s first return to a stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years.

Announced last fall, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre and features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood. In conjunction with the comedy special, FOX Nation will release Who Is Roseanne Barr?, an in-depth look inside the life and career of Ms. Barr.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
05:14pFox Nation's Roseanne Barr : Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13
BU
10:00aOdds 'very high' of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
RE
01/26North American Morning Briefing: Tech in Focus -2-
DJ
01/26Trump seeks to shift his idling White House campaign back into gear
RE
01/25Murdoch Pulls Fox, News Merger
CI
01/25Communications Services Up After AT&T Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
01/25Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
RE
01/25S&P 500 closes slightly red as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears
RE
01/25Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Post Late Boost
MT
01/25S&P 500 closes slightly red as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 882 M - -
Net income 2023 1 803 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 17 834 M 17 834 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,85 $
Average target price 36,98 $
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION11.46%17 834
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%36 207
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.75%7 706
RTL GROUP S.A.12.68%7 465
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK5.83%4 438
TEGNA INC.-7.31%4 385