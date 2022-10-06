Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-10-06 pm EDT
31.34 USD   -0.65%
11:48aFOX Nation's Second Original Film “Christmas at The Greenbrier” to Debut on Thanksgiving
BU
10/04Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
RE
10/03FOX Business Network Marks 15th Anniversary With All New Season of FBN Prime
BU
Summary 
Summary

FOX Nation's Second Original Film “Christmas at The Greenbrier” to Debut on Thanksgiving

10/06/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Additional Holiday-Themed Titles Including “Country Roads Christmas” and “Christmas in Wolf Creek” to be Made Available on the Subscription Streaming Service 

FOX Nation will offer its subscribers a new original Christmas film entitled “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” announced Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service. Premiering on Thursday, November 24th, the second feature film from FOX Nation will be based at the iconic luxury resort, The Greenbrier, in West Virginia. The platform will also expand its library of holiday content in celebration of the upcoming Christmas season with several additional feature-length acquisitions.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product.”

Available on Thanksgiving, the 2022 film “Christmas at The Greenbrier” will feature Emmy nominated actress Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays a widowed mother named Abby, and Josh Murray, who plays a former professional football player Ben. The two, who dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben turned pro, unexpectedly reunite during a stay at The Greenbrier and spend time together enjoying the magical holiday activities that resort has to offer. Abby is hesitant as she has not dated anyone since her husband died and wants to protect her son Carter from another heartbreak. This forces Ben to do some soul searching to discover where his priorities lie, his career or true love.

Additionally, four festive titles will be made available on the platform beginning in November:

  1. Country Roads Christmas: The daughter of a country singer finds forgiveness and love when she loses her job at a record label and is urged to reunite with her famous father as his road manager. (Dropping 11/27/2022)
  2. Christmas in Wolf Creek: After a runaway reindeer threatens the annual holiday play, a couple struggling to maintain their relationship must work together to save Christmas for the town and each other. (Dropping 12/4/2022)
  3. Christmas in Rockwell: A famous Hollywood actress returns to her hometown where she is enlisted to participate in a Christmas play which threatens her small peaceful village with the chaos of Hollywood. (Dropping 12/11/2022)
  4. The Wise Men Who Found Christmas: In this thrilling, visual adventure that captures the wonder of the Christmas season, New York Times bestselling author and FOX News Media contributor Raymond Arroyo shares the true hidden story of three seekers who followed a star and found themselves in the middle of the greatest story ever told. (Dropping on 12/16/2022)

Beginning on November 29th, FOX Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 50% off all one and two-year subscriptions with the code “HOLIDAY”.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOX CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 955 M - -
Net income 2023 1 926 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,93x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 16 697 M 16 697 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,54 $
Average target price 40,78 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-14.53%16 697
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-47.49%29 665
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.18.34%6 920
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-28.73%6 520
RTL GROUP S.A.-32.39%4 809
TEGNA INC.13.42%4 696