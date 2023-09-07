FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, will debut The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, September 12th. Produced in conjunction with Plum Pictures and Wake Up Productions, the eight-episode series will spotlight a handful of the most fiercely contested murder cases in the United States while giving the convicted killers a chance to plead their innocence. Episode one on murderer Karl Karlsen will also air on FOX News Channel on Sunday, September 17th at 10 PM/ET.

In commenting on the announcement, Morgan said, “I’ve interviewed thousands of people from all walks of life including presidents, prime ministers, pop superstars, business tycoons and movie legends. But for me as a journalist, there is nothing more compelling than sitting face-to-face with some of the most dangerous killers in the world to hold them directly to account for their crimes. This series is a fascinating collection of very varied and explosive interviews that I’m sure will leave viewers debating with family and friends as to the subject’s guilt or otherwise and give a gripping insight into the murderers’ mindset and motivation for doing what they did.”

FOX Nation President Jason Klarman added, “We’re excited to debut a series of this magnitude as part of our Fox Justice vertical this month and know viewers will be engaged by it as well.”

Over the course of the eight episodes, the series will offer exclusive interviews as Morgan goes head-to-head with murderers, many insisting they were wrongly convicted. From New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility to Texas’ Gatesville Women’s Prison, viewers will gain new insights and hear startling first-time revelations from these men and women convicted of horrific crimes. Through these first-hand accounts, viewers will have the opportunity to decide whether they believe justice has been served.

Below are the episodic descriptions:

Episode 1: Karl Karlsen

Karl Karlsen believes he is the victim of tragic misfortune, while the State believes he is a cold-blooded murderer who killed members of his own family for insurance payouts.

Episode 2: Robert Spahalski

Morgan interviews Robert Spahalski, a serial killer whose victims were those he knew and loved.

Episode 3: Matt Baker

Morgan goes head-to-head with a Baptist preacher found guilty of murdering his wife so he could be with his mistress.

Episode 4: Christopher Porco

A mild-mannered man, convicted of brutally murdering his father and the attempted murder of his mother with an axe, tries to convince Morgan of his innocence.

Episode 5: Daniel Pelosi

After 18 years in prison for the murder of a New York multi-millionaire, Daniel Pelosi says he no longer wants to cover-up for his ex-wife and is prepared to reveal exactly who killed Wall Street financier Ted Ammon.

Episode 6: Rod Covlin

Morgan interviews Rod Covlin, the man the NYPD believes almost got away with murdering his wealthy financier wife. This is the first interview he has given.

Episode 7: Levi King

Morgan interviews Levi King, to determine if it was nature or nurture which led to a 24 hour killing spree that cost the lives of 5 innocent people.

Episode 8: Kimberly Saenz

Kimberly Saenz, a killer nurse convicted of murdering her dialysis patients by injecting them with bleach, gives her first ever interview to Morgan.

