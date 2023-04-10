Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:34 2023-04-10 pm EDT
33.83 USD   +1.14%
01:00pFox Nation To Present New Series The Real Hatfields & Mccoys : Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th
BU
07:03aIn Fox-Dominion defamation trial, jury to weigh executives' role
RE
04/09Fox News settles with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation lawsuit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX Nation to Present New Series The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th

04/10/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOX Nation will debut a new reality series entitled The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th, announced Jason Klarman, the streaming platform’s president. Over the course of five episodes, the series will spotlight the modern-day Hatfields and McCoys whose notoriously violence-ridden relationship has taken a contemporary twist. From the families’ brutal disputes in the 1800s to current 21st century issues, the program, set in West Virginia, highlights their ongoing rivalry.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “This series is a modern day look inside one of the most historic and iconic feuds in American history. We’re thrilled to spotlight both of these families and provide our viewers with a unique twist on a classic, light-hearted reality show.”

Hatfield family members including Nancy Justus (the oldest surviving direct descendent of Devil Anse Hatfield), Missy Lester, Amber Bishop, Chad Bishop and Christopher Champagne will be featured on the program, while the McCoys’ Big Jim, Courtney Quick, Derek DeProspero, Casandra Champagne, James Quick and John Quick will appear. Additionally, Dean King, author of “The Feud: Hatfields and McCoys: The True Story,” will join the series to detail the families’ history.

The series is produced for FOX Nation by Flying Scoop Media & Entertainment, with Mark Finkelpearl and Nathaniel Starck as executive producers.

*Episodic details below

Part 1

Meet the modern-day descendants of the Hatfield and McCoy families. They’re still feuding, but not with guns. The Hatfields own a distillery and the McCoys an entertainment complex. They’ll each do whatever they can to make sure the other doesn’t succeed.

Part 2

Tensions fly when a Hatfield and a McCoy decide to get married. Casandra, a McCoy, wants the ceremony at Courtney’s new restaurant. Chris, Casandra’s fiancée and a Hatfield, has to break the news to his family that he is marrying a McCoy.

Part 3

Courtney, proprietor of McCoy Station, races against the clock to get the occupancy permit she needs to open her business. The only thing standing in her way is Fire Marshal Chris Hatfield. Meanwhile, the Hatfields have their own problems with fire.

Part 4

The grand opening ceremony for McCoy Station is less than 24 hours away and Courtney still needs to put the finishing touches on her business. The Hatfields have a launch party of their own as they introduce a new variety of moonshine.

Part 5

The big day has finally arrived with Chris and Casandra ready to tie the knot. Things have been relatively peaceful, but will the stress of merging the two families destroy the truce?

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
01:00pFox Nation To Present New Series The : Forever Feuding on Monday, April 24th
BU
07:03aIn Fox-Dominion defamation trial, jury to weigh executives' role
RE
04/09Fox News settles with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation lawsuit
RE
04/06Argus Downgrades Fox to Hold From Buy
MT
04/06EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as -2-
DJ
04/05Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Recession Worrie..
DJ
04/05A wary US watches Trump in criminal court, hoping for justice
RE
04/05Jury in defamation suit against Fox won't hear about Jan. 6
AQ
04/05Rupert Murdoch can be compelled to testify in Fox defamation trial
RE
04/04Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 909 M - -
Net income 2023 1 775 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 17 237 M 17 237 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,45 $
Average target price 37,90 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION10.14%17 237
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.39%36 802
RTL GROUP S.A.17.85%7 846
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.18%6 360
TEGNA INC.-20.43%3 769
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-20.39%3 354
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer