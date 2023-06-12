Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fox Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46:47 2023-06-12 pm EDT
33.35 USD   -0.58%
01:26pSector Update: Consumer
MT
12:53pFOX Nation to Present a New Comedy Special Hosted by Rob Schneider on Sunday, June 18th
BU
12:45pFox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-and-Desist Letter Over New Twitter Show
MT
FOX Nation to Present a New Comedy Special Hosted by Rob Schneider on Sunday, June 18th

06/12/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
“Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America” to Drop Exclusively on FOX Nation

FOX Nation will release a new comedy special fronted by comedian, actor and producer Rob Schneider exclusively on FOX Nation announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America will premiere on Sunday, June 18th.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “From Saturday Night Live to feature films to sold-out shows, Rob’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a multi-generational star. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add his talent to FOX Nation with this all-new hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”

Schneider added, “This comedy special is the best work of my life and I’m thrilled and grateful to have its world premiere on FOX Nation."

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Florida, the one-hour special will feature Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He will also tackle the controversy surrounding the word woman and UFOs, plus making a movie with former President Donald Trump and his own vasectomy saga.

Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America follows the success of Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which debuted earlier this year and was among the most-watched releases on the platform. Schneider adds to the growing portfolio of exclusive content on FOX Nation, which includes original programming such as Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner, Duck Family Treasure and the upcoming A History of the World in Six Glasses hosted by actor Dan Aykroyd and fellow comedians Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon & George Wendt.

Throughout his robust career, Schneider has earned the titles of accomplished actor, comedian, producer, screen writer and director. A veteran and Emmy-nominated writer of the NBC’s iconic SNL, Schneider recently completed a sold-out comedy tour. His last comedy special for Netflix, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered in 2020 and gave viewers a look inside his family and personal life through entertaining anecdotes.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent and his background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. He started his stand-up career in high school and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special which led him to become a coveted SNL writer in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994, Schneider moved to film and television roles including a lead in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow” and “The Benchwarmers.” Schneider’s early film positions also include “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hills Hillbillies” and “Down Periscope.” He co-starred in some of the biggest comedies the past twenty years, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” and narrated the animated film “8 Crazy Nights.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy,” “Hubie Halloween” and “Home Team.”

On television, Schneider starred in the CBS comedy “Rob,” based loosely on his real life. In 2015 he produced, directed, wrote and starred in “Real Rob,” a Netflix program that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda. Schneider’s directorial debut was for the comedy “Big Stan,” in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010 he released his first comedy album, “Registered Offender,” a collection of audio sketches and songs. Upcoming for Schneider is “Animal 2” for Tubi, a sequel to the hit film “Animal,” which Schneider writes, directs and stars in along with “Daddy Daughter Trip.”

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 914 M - -
Net income 2023 1 232 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 16 421 M 16 421 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,54 $
Average target price 35,81 $
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Trutanich Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION10.44%16 421
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.45.99%33 716
RTL GROUP S.A.-4.26%6 284
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-5.44%5 935
TEGNA INC.-23.22%3 661
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-39.32%2 565
