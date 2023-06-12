FOX Nation to Present a New Comedy Special Hosted by Rob Schneider on Sunday, June 18th

“Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America” to Drop Exclusively on FOX Nation

FOX Nation will release a new comedy special fronted by comedian, actor and producer Rob Schneider exclusively on FOX Nation announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America will premiere on Sunday, June 18th.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “From Saturday Night Live to feature films to sold-out shows, Rob’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a multi-generational star. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add his talent to FOX Nation with this all-new hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”

Schneider added, “This comedy special is the best work of my life and I’m thrilled and grateful to have its world premiere on FOX Nation."

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Florida, the one-hour special will feature Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He will also tackle the controversy surrounding the word woman and UFOs, plus making a movie with former President Donald Trump and his own vasectomy saga.

Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America follows the success of Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which debuted earlier this year and was among the most-watched releases on the platform. Schneider adds to the growing portfolio of exclusive content on FOX Nation, which includes original programming such as Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner, Duck Family Treasure and the upcoming A History of the World in Six Glasses hosted by actor Dan Aykroyd and fellow comedians Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon & George Wendt.

Throughout his robust career, Schneider has earned the titles of accomplished actor, comedian, producer, screen writer and director. A veteran and Emmy-nominated writer of the NBC’s iconic SNL, Schneider recently completed a sold-out comedy tour. His last comedy special for Netflix, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered in 2020 and gave viewers a look inside his family and personal life through entertaining anecdotes.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent and his background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. He started his stand-up career in high school and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special which led him to become a coveted SNL writer in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994, Schneider moved to film and television roles including a lead in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow” and “The Benchwarmers.” Schneider’s early film positions also include “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hills Hillbillies” and “Down Periscope.” He co-starred in some of the biggest comedies the past twenty years, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” and narrated the animated film “8 Crazy Nights.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy,” “Hubie Halloween” and “Home Team.”

On television, Schneider starred in the CBS comedy “Rob,” based loosely on his real life. In 2015 he produced, directed, wrote and starred in “Real Rob,” a Netflix program that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda. Schneider’s directorial debut was for the comedy “Big Stan,” in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010 he released his first comedy album, “Registered Offender,” a collection of audio sketches and songs. Upcoming for Schneider is “Animal 2” for Tubi, a sequel to the hit film “Animal,” which Schneider writes, directs and stars in along with “Daddy Daughter Trip.”

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612638018/en/