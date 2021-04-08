Log in
FOX News Books : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak

04/08/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
New Imprint Debuts with Back-to-Back Bestsellers

FOX News Books, the publishing platform of FOX News Media, delivered back-to-back national bestsellers in its imprint debut with Shannon Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak hitting number one on the New York Times bestseller list and selling more than 100,000 copies. The success comes on the heels of the platform’s debut title, Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, which also premiered on all the major national bestseller lists when the imprint launched in November 2020.

In commenting on the milestone, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “The success of FOX News Books perfectly illustrates the power of FOX News Media. We are deeply connected to our audience and proud to deliver more of the content they clearly desire across all of our key platforms.”

With seven reprints and more than 100,000 copies sold, Bream’s inspirational take on 16 influential Biblical women has shattered 2021 records for a debut, officially outperforming every single non-fiction and advice book in launch week sales. Since its March 30th release, The Women of the Bible Speak has outsold established authors such as Bill Gates, James Patterson, Walter Isaacson and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, among others who have published titles this year. Notably, Bream’s hardcover soared to the top of Amazon’s Bestseller and Hot New Releases lists ahead of publishing after generating over 50,000 preorders in anticipation of the on-sale date.

The achievement follows FOX News Book’s inaugural title, Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Pete Hegseth, which sold more than 200,000 copies and debuted at number five on the New York Times bestseller list, and number three on the Wall Street Journal list. Building off Hegseth’s popular FOX Nation series, Modern Warriors, the book showcased some of the nation’s most highly-decorated veterans as they shared their war stories, combat moments and reflections on why they served.

FOX News Media is home to some of the most successful bestselling authors in the news industry, including Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum, all of whom have published national bestsellers. Additionally, FOX News Media has long been known as a valuable platform for book sales, with numerous established authors choosing its platforms to launch their book tours.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the recently announced AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.


© Business Wire 2021
