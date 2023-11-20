Communiqué officiel de FOX CORPORATION

Interview to Air on Special Report on Tuesday Night

FOX News Channel (FNC) correspondent Benjamin Hall traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine this past weekend for the first time since the attack that left him catastrophically injured in March of 2022. The trip was organized by Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, after he was invited to visit the country by President Zelenskyy. Hall conducted a sit-down interview with Zelenskyy which will air on Special Report with Bret Baier (6-7 PM/ET) on Tuesday, November 21.

While there, Hall also met with the servicemen who assisted in his evacuation last year and Zelenskyy awarded Hall with the Order of Merit, III class, for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.”

On March 14, 2022, the car that Hall and his crew were traveling in was hit by Russian missiles while they were news gathering in a village outside Kyiv. The attack left Hall critically injured and resulted in the deaths of FNC photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall’s near-fatal injuries included the loss of one of his legs, his foot and losing the function of his one of his hands and an eye.

Amid enduring more than 30 surgeries over the last 20 months, Hall chronicled his journey in “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home” which was published in March 2023 and became a New York Times bestseller. The documentary based on Hall’s harrowing ordeal aired on FNC right after the release of the book and detailed his extraction from Ukraine and the arduous recovery that ensued.

