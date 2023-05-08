Advanced search
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18:47 2023-05-08 pm EDT
31.96 USD   -0.03%
FOX News Channel Dedicates Its London Bureau to Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski
BU
02:15aDriver charged as several killed in Texas border city
RE
05/07Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control
RE
FOX News Channel Dedicates Its London Bureau to Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski

05/08/2023 | 11:39am EDT
FOX News Channel (FNC) has dedicated its London bureau to its beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed last year after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire while news gathering in a village outside Kyiv, Ukraine. The attack critically injured FNC’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall and killed Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

A longtime FNC veteran, Zakrzewski covered nearly every international story for the network during his nearly 20-year tenure and was based in London. In 2021, Zakrzewski notably played a key role in rescuing Afghan freelance associates and their families from the country following the withdrawal of U.S. forces there. Throughout his storied career, he covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as well as major breaking news emanating from Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Italy, France, Venezuela, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

In commenting on the dedication, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague. While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him.”

The dedication ceremony was held at the London bureau on May 4th, and included Ms. Scott and Mr. Hall, as well as FOX News Media President Jay Wallace; Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton; London Bureau Chief Dragan Petrovic; Senior Vice President of Field & Production Operations Scott Wilder; Vice President of News Coverage Greg Headen; News Bureau Vice President of Human Resources Nicolle Campa; coordinating international producer Tim Santhouse, as well Senior Foreign Affairs correspondent Greg Palkot and London correspondent Alex Hogan, among others.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 894 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 16 477 M 16 477 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION5.27%16 477
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.35.97%31 401
RTL GROUP S.A.-1.98%6 591
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-6.15%5 906
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-32.52%2 889
