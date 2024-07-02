“The Five” Makes History as Top Non-Prime Program in Cable News for Eleven Consecutive Quarters “Gutfeld!” is Crowned Number One in Primetime Younger Demo, Beats All of Late Night and More Than Quadruples Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show” with Viewers During its Most-Watched Quarter in Program History “Jesse Watters Primetime” Grows the 8 PM/ET Timeslot by 69% with Viewers and 65% in 25-54 Demo, Solidifying its Place as Fastest Growing Program in Cable News FOX News Media Occupied Higher Audience Share than CNN During Their Own Presidential Debate; Simulcast was Highest Rated with Over 13.4 Million Viewers FNC is the Only Network to Deliver Increases Across the Board Versus 2023 While CNN and MSNBC Shed Double-Digits Among Demo Viewers; CNN Hit 33 Year Low in Total Day Younger 18-49 an 25-54 Demos Despite Hosting First Debate

FOX News Channel (FNC) finished the second quarter of 2024 as cable’s most-watched network in total day and primetime for 90 consecutive quarters according to Nielsen Media Research. FNC is the only network to show growth across the board versus 2023 while CNN and MSNBC both shed double-digits in the key 25-54 demo. For the second quarter in a row, CNN hit a 33-year low in total day, 18-49 and 25-54 demos, delivering its smallest younger audience since 1991. As FNC posted double-digit growth in total day and primetime, the network continued to topple CNN and MSNBC combined during both dayparts and was number one in all of cable total day viewers for 13 consecutive quarters. Through the second quarter of 2024, FNC delivered 89 of the top 100 telecasts in cable news, while CNN netted just three and MSNBC only had eight. In total day, FNC delivered 1,304,000 viewers, 154,000 with 25-54 demo and 96,000 with 18-49 demo, securing a 176% advantage over CNN viewers and 61% over MSNBC. In primetime from 7-11 PM, FNC saw 2,037,000 viewers, 214,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 135,000 with 18-49 demo, a whopping 230% lead over CNN and 77% over MSNBC. FNC continued to dominate the share of the cable news audience, capturing 50% of viewers across total day and 54% of prime viewers, the highest level of share for the network since 1Q’2023. Notably, more Independents continued to tune in to FNC over any other network, according to data from Nielsen MRI Fusion and the network was number one among Hispanic viewers.

During the month of June, FNC was number one in all of cable in total day and primetime viewership and furthered its dominance for the 40th consecutive month. FNC occupied more than half the audience share — 55% in primetime and 53% in total day — among total viewers and again was the only network to grow its audience across the board. In comparison to same time last year, FNC gained 52% of viewers in 8-11 PM primetime and 72% in the 25-54 demo, while MSNBC lost viewers in both categories, dropping 19% of its younger audience. Among total day, CNN and MSNBC also experienced steep declines, shedding viewers in both categories.

On Thursday, June 27th FOX News Media and FOX Network’s simulcast of the CNN presidential debate drew the largest audience in linear television, digital and streaming, averaging 13,421,000 viewers and 3,342,000 in 25-54 demo on FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX Network, FOXNews.com and FOX Nation. FOX News Media platforms and FOX Network secured 26% of the share for the debate while NBC platforms saw 21%, CNN platforms nabbed 20%, ABC had 18% and CBS took 10%. For the duration of the network’s special coverage from 7 PM-1 AM/ET, FNC drew the largest audience in cable news with 5,739,000 viewers and 1,045,000 in 25-54 demo. FNC finished marathon debate coverage as the highest-rated cable channel in primetime (7,635,000 P2+, 1,413,000 A25-54) and total day (2,529,000 P2+; 402,000 A25-54). The following day on Friday, June 28th, CNN’s primetime viewership fell a staggering 92% in viewers and 96% in the 25-54 demo, failing to retain any audience post-debate, averaging a paltry 564,000 viewers and 94,000 25-54 viewers in primetime. In total day, CNN averaged 531,000 viewers and 104,000 25-54 demo, losing 65% and 78% of their audience, respectively.

At 5 PM/ET, FNC’s The Five continued to shatter records by becoming the first non-primetime program ever to top all of cable news for 11 consecutive quarters. Notably, on Friday, June 28th the powerhouse program even managed to grow its audience by double-digits in both categories, delivering over 4 million viewers and 417,000 in the 25-54 demo for its roundtable debate reaction. Overall, for the quarter, The Five averaged above 3.1 million viewers and 270,000 in 25-54 demo, outpacing every program on CNN and MSNBC across the board. Following the hour, Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights, 6 PM/ET) averaged 2.1 million viewers and 199,000 in 25-54 demo, easily dominating its timeslot.

Just ahead of his one-year anniversary in the 8 PM/ET timeslot, Jesse Watters Primetime was the number one show in all of primetime viewership. For the quarter, Watters delivered a whopping 2.7 million viewers and 260,000 in the 25-54 demo, crushing the hour and nearly doubling his closest competition. Notably, year-over-year, Watters grew the timeslot by 69% with total viewers and 65% with 25-54 viewers, establishing the program as the fastest growing program in all of cable news. Additionally, Watters saw his highest-rated month in June and year-over-year, gained 71% viewers and 78% in 25-54 demo to the key timeslot.

Gutfeld!, which is also approaching one year in its new hour, saw its highest quarter yet and garnered 2.3 million viewers and 295,000 in the 25-54 demo. For the second time in the program’s history, Gutfeld! led the quarter in younger viewers and notched double-digit increases in the timeslot (+26% P2+ and +38% A25-54.) Gutfeld! has remained the highest-rated late-night program in broadcast and cable television in viewers, topping CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’ After Midnight with total viewership. Additionally, Gutfeld! outpaces Meyers in the younger 25-54 and 18-49 demos and has continued to trounce Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in viewers and 25-54 demo despite Stewart’s much touted return to the program. For the quarter, Gutfeld more than quadrupled Stewart’s 500,000 viewers and more than doubled his 146,000 in the 25-54 demo. Gutfeld! is on track to have its most-watched year in program history.

FNC’s primetime lineup once again swept the competition every hour by double and triple percent advantages. At 7 PM/ET, FNC’s The Ingraham Angle finished the quarter averaging 2.1 million viewers and 201,000 in the 25-54 demo, topping the competition. FNC’s Hannity at 9 PM/ET remained dominant, nabbing 2.4 million viewers and 258,000 in the 25-54 demo, easily winning the timeslot and topping CNN and MSNBC in both categories. Closing the night at 11 PM/ET, FOX News @ Night surpassed the competition, delivering 1.3 million viewers and 187,000 in 25-54 demo.

From 5-6 AM/ET, FOX & Friends FIRST netted 550,000 viewers while FNC’s signature morning show FOX & Friends (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) finished the quarter with 1.1 million viewers and 150,000 in the demo, outpacing CNN This Morning and MSNBC’s Morning Joe across the board. The program has remained the number one cable news program in the mornings with both categories for more than three straight years and 40 consecutive months in 25-54 demo.

FNC’s daytime lineup, led by two-hour morning news program America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino (weekdays, 9-11 AM/ET), saw 1.6 million viewers and 178,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Faulkner Focus at 11 AM/ET, anchored by Harris Faulkner, notched 1.6 million viewers and 186,000 in the 25-54 demo and bested CNN and MSNBC across the board. At 12 PM/ET, Outnumbered earned 1.7 million viewers and 195,000 in the demo, continuing to outperform NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC News Daily, GMA3, Kelly Clarkson Show and The Talk in total viewers. From 1-3 PM/ET, America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith garnered 1.5 million viewers and 166,000 in the 25-54 demo. At 3 PM/ET, anchor Martha MacCallum’s The Story averaged 1.5 million viewers and 162,000 in the 25-54 demo, while Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 PM/ET nabbed 1.6 million viewers and 171,000 in the 25-54 category for the quarter.

FNC also continued to excel against the competition throughout the weekend for the quarter, outpacing CNN and MSNBC across both total day and primetime with viewers and winning every hour with total viewers. Additionally, FNC defeated CNN and MSNBC combined with total viewers on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturdays, Life, Liberty & Levin was number one across both total viewers, drawing 1,385,000 viewers and 98,000 in the 25-54 demo. FOX & Friends Weekend (Saturdays, 6-10 AM/ET) was most watched program on Saturday among 25-54 demo viewers, earning 148,000 younger viewers and over 1.1 million with total viewers. One Nation with Brian Kilmeade nabbed 1.2 million viewers (106,000 A25-54) and FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla attracted 875,000 viewers (102,000 A25-54.) FNC’s The Big Weekend Show delivered 1,292,000 viewers and 129,000 among 25-54 demo, while FOX Report with Jon Scott drew 1.1 million viewers and 118,000 in the 25-54 demo. Neil Cavuto’s Cavuto Live remained dominant in its hour, securing 1.2 million viewers and 136,000 25-54 demo viewers.

On Sundays, FNC’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo earned the top-rated show in viewers and the younger demo, garnering 1.5 million viewers and 161,000 with 25-54 demo while FOX & Friends Weekend on Sundays outdrew CNN and MSNBC every hour in total viewers and the 25-54 demo during the quarter, with over 1.1 million viewers and 146,000 in the demo. FNC’s Life, Liberty & Levin (Sundays, 8 PM/ET) also outpaced every CNN and MSNBC program across the board, drawing the second largest audience in overall viewership with 1.4 million viewers and 107,000 in 25-54 demo. At 11 AM/ET, MediaBuzz, hosted by Howard Kurtz, delivered 1.2 million viewers and 129,000 in the 25-54 demo while Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy garnered 1.3 million viewers.

2Q’24 NIELSEN NUMBERS VS. 2Q’23 (Monday-Sunday, Live + Same Day):

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,304,000 total viewers (154,000 in 25-54) up 12% P2+ and up 10% A25-54

CNN: 473,000 total viewers (85,000 in 25-54) up 2% P2+ and down -11% A25-54

MSNBC: 810,000 total viewers (83,000 in 25-54) up 2% P2+ and down -13% A25-54

PRIMETIME (7-11P)

FNC: 2,037,000 total viewers (214,000 in 25-54) up 18% P2+ and up 21% A25-54

CNN: 618,000 total viewers (120,000 in 25-54) up 5% P2+ and down -6% A25-54

MSNBC: 1,151,000 total viewers (113,000 in 25-54) down -5% P2+ and down -16% A25-54

JUNE 2024 VS. JUNE 2023 NIELSEN NUMBERS (Monday-Sunday, Live + Same Day):

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,349,000 total viewers (159,000 in 25-54) up 24% P2+ and up 24% A25-54

CNN: 454,000 total viewers (86,000 in 25-54) down -8% P2+ and down -14% A25-54

MSNBC: 766,000 total viewers (79,000 in 25-54) down -8% P2+ and down -19% A25-54

PRIMETIME (7-11P)

FNC: 2,180,000 total viewers (236,000 in 25-54) up 41% P2+ and up 58% A25-54

CNN: 665,000 total viewers (143,000 in 25-54) up 4% P2+ and up 11% A25-54

MSNBC: 1,127,000 total viewers (113,000 in 25-54) down -10% P2+ and down -19% A25-54

2Q’24 RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: The Five (3,109,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (2,706,000), Hannity (2,388,000), Gutfeld! (2,252,000), Special Report (2,131,000),

Adults 25-54: Gutfeld! (295,000), The Five (270,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (260,000), Hannity (258,000), The Ingraham Angle (201,000)

JUNE 2024 RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: The Five (3,198,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (2,850,000), Hannity (2,552,000), Gutfeld! (2,382,000), The Ingraham Angle (2,196,000)

Adults 25-54: Gutfeld! (309,000), Hannity (288,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (288,000), The Five (280,000), The Ingraham Angle (206,000)

Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. 2Q’24 quarterly and Jun 2024 monthly ratings data. Average audience for cable news networks M-Sunday based on Total Day and Prime (6a-6a, 8P-11P, 7P-11P), P2+, P25-54, P18-49. Cable News/Broadcast Program averages exclude repeats/specials and include the corresponding program name. Includes only current Fox News lineup.

