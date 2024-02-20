FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Court TV’s Chanley Painter as an overnight anchor. She will begin her role on February 26th.

Since 2019, Painter has served as a legal correspondent and field anchor for Court TV. In this capacity, she covered the high-profile trials of Bryan Kohberger, Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Alex Murdaugh, Harvey Weinstein, and the death of George Floyd. In 2021 she was awarded the Scripps Give Light award for leadership, dedication, and hard work in legal journalism. She got her start in the industry in 2016, as a legal analyst for Nexstar Media Group, where she went on to become a multimedia journalist.

Painter hails from the state of Arkansas where she earned two professional degrees, graduating with honors before passing two state bar exams concurrently. She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, where she holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Additionally, she earned a Juris Doctor degree with high honors from the University of Arkansas Little Rock Bowen School of Law, while achieving a spot on the Law Review Editorial Board. Painter is also a former deputy prosecutor and is licensed in both Arkansas and Tennessee.

