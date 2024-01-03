Official FOX CORPORATION press release

FOX Nation Releases New Comedy Special Today “Jimmy Failla: They're Just Jokes” as Part of Platform’s Comedy Month Failla Also Tapped as New Author for FOX News Books “Cancel Culture Dictionary” Debuting on January 30th

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Jimmy Failla the host of FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, premiering on Saturday, January 13th and airing weekly from 10-11 PM/ET, announced Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming. In addition, FOX Nation released a one-hour special today showcasing Failla’s recent stand-up comedy performance to a sold-out crowd on Long Island, titled “Jimmy Failla: They’re Just Jokes.” Failla will also take the helm as the next author for FOX News Books, launching Cancel Culture Dictionary, on Tuesday, January 30th. Failla will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio program FOX Across America (Weekdays, 12-3PM/ET) on FOX News Audio.

In making the announcement, Cooper said, “As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights.”

Failla added, “FOX News Saturday Night is a show for everyone who realizes that our country doesn't need more Republicans or more Democrats, it needs more comedy.”

Upon launch, Failla will aim to keep America laughing with a break from the hard news stories of the week, alongside FNC personalities and a wide range of guests. The program will deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle topics that people across the world are buzzing about. FOX News Saturday Night launched earlier this year and was previously helmed by a series of rotating hosts, including Failla.

Failla’s Cancel Culture Dictionary, FOX News Books’ ninth tome, will make its debut on January 30, 2024. The book is a collection of jokes and witty people whose stories guide readers to a world where they aren’t arguing about politics and can laugh with one another. A FOX Nation special to accompany the book will be released on Sunday, January 28th as part of the streaming service’s comedy month.

Since joining the network as a writer in 2016, Failla has brought his signature comedic take across FOX News Media’s platforms during daytime and primetime programming His nationally syndicated talk radio show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, launched in March of 2020 on 27 radio stations and can now be heard on over 150 stations across the country. Prior to his role on television and as a standup comedian, Failla was a New York City cab driver.

