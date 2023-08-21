OutKick will host a one-hour special entitled OutKick on Fox that will air Sunday, August 27th at 10 PM/ET on FOX News Channel (FNC). OutKick founder, Clay Travis and hosts Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt will provide their unfiltered opinions on sports, culture, and the topics Americans are talking about right now. Special guests will include Riley Gaines, host of the Gaines for Girls podcast on OutKick, OutKick.com columnist Mary Katherine Ham, and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.

This marks the first primetime special for OutKick on FNC and comes on the heels of the platform distributing its content across FOX News Media properties with its premier shows, OutKick The Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and Gaines For Girls now available on FOX Nation.

