FOX News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Moderate First Republican Presidential Primary Debate of the 2024 Election

FOX News Channel to Present Debate Live from 9-11 PM/ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23

FOX News Channel (FNC) anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election, announced FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace. Broadcast exclusively on FNC from 9-11 PM/ET, the debate will take place on August 23rd at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additional special programming surrounding the debate on FNC will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

Throughout their tenures at the network, Baier and MacCallum have each played pivotal roles in the coverage of every major political event. Most recently, they co-anchored special programming for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and the 2018 midterms. Notably, their unrivaled political coverage has ranked number one in all of television, outpacing cable news and broadcast coverage for the past five years.

Baier serves as FNC’s chief political anchor and executive editor of cable news’ highest-rated newscast, Special Report with Bret Baier (6-7 PM/ET) while MacCallum anchors and is the executive editor of The Story with Martha MacCallum (3-4 PM/ET) which is the number one news program in its timeslot.

All key FOX News Media platforms will showcase the debate:

—FOX Business Network (FBN) will simulcast the entire debate from 9-11 PM/ET.

—FOX News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with the FOXNews.com homepage featuring a live blog that will be continuously updated, including real-time reaction from around the country and interviews with candidates following the debate. Viewers will also be able to livestream the debate on FOXNews.com.

—FOX News Audio will provide multi-platform coverage with FOX News Radio’s (FNR) Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal featuring hourly updates and breaking news coverage of the debate with insight from FNC reporters and experts. SiriusXM Channel 115 FOX News Headlines 24/7 will broadcast highlights from the debate every 15 minutes. Additionally, FOX News Podcasts will host a variety of podcast options on the debate, including FOX News Rundown, The Bret Baier Podcast and the Untold Story Podcast with Martha MacCallum, among others. FOX News Audio’s nationally-syndicated radio programs The Brian Kilmeade Show, The Guy Benson Show and Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla will provide reaction and analysis with newsmakers and political commentators.

—FOX Nation will offer a livestream of the debate for platform subscribers.

