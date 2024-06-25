Late-Night Television’s Highest-Rated Program to Feature a Live Studio Audience During Special Coverage of the Convention

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld! will be live from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee at 11 PM/ET beginning July 15th through July 18th. Each night of the convention, host Greg Gutfeld, panelist Kat Timpf and three guests will be joined by a live studio audience from the Deer District.

A live edition of Gutfeld! will immediately follow FNC’s Democracy 24: Republican National Convention special primetime coverage helmed by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. During the program, Gutfeld, Timpf and guests will offer commentary on news from the convention and other headlines of the day often through a satirical lens. The wide-ranging conversations will be accompanied by humorous analysis throughout the show.

Gutfeld! is home to the largest audience in late-night television and is delivering its most-watched year in program history in viewers with over 2.2 million viewers and 291,000 in the younger A25-54 demo. FNC’s late-night program outpaces CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon & Late Night with Seth Meyers, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s recently relaunched The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Gutfeld! also beats Kimmel, Meyers, and Stewart in the 25-54 and 18-49 demos. For 2024 to date, Gutfeld! is also the highest-rated program in cable news in the A25-54 demo and draws the most affluent audience within that demo and the most politically balanced audience in its cable news timeslot with more Democrats and Independents watching than any of the competition, according to data from Nielsen and Nielsen MRI Fusion respectively.

