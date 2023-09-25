Debate to Take Place in Georgia on November 30th

FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will moderate a red vs. blue state debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom on November 30th. The 90-minute debate, which will take place at location to be determined in Georgia, will air on FNC’s Hannity at 9 PM/ET.

Hannity first raised the prospect of a debate with Governor Newsom during his exclusive sit-down this past June, following which, Governor DeSantis officially signed on to participate in July. This will mark the first time the two prominent governors will face off in a debate.

In commenting on the announcement, Hannity said, “I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American.”

