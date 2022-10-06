Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fox Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
31.17 USD   -1.17%
05:53pFOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Grammy Award Winner and Fashion Designer Kanye West Tonight, October 6th
BU
03:42pFox : Rob Wade Named Chief Executive Officer of FOX Entertainment
PU
01:51pCredit Suisse Adjusts Fox's Price Target to $41 from $46, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Grammy Award Winner and Fashion Designer Kanye West Tonight, October 6th

10/06/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Tucker Carlson will present an exclusive interview with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist, producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur Kanye West during tonight’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight (weekdays, 8PM/ET). During tonight’s wide-ranging interview, West will discuss the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirt, current affairs, and his political views.

Most recently, during the third quarter of 2022 at 8 PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight continued its reign as the highest-rated program in cable news in the younger 25-54 demo, averaging 3.2 million viewers and 468,000 in the demo, as well as 295,000 in the 18-49 category for the quarter.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 955 M - -
Net income 2023 1 926 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,93x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 16 697 M 16 697 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,54 $
Average target price 40,78 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-14.53%16 697
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-47.49%29 665
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.18.34%6 920
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-27.63%6 520
RTL GROUP S.A.-32.39%4 809
TEGNA INC.13.42%4 696