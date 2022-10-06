FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Grammy Award Winner and Fashion Designer Kanye West Tonight, October 6th

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Tucker Carlson will present an exclusive interview with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist, producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur Kanye West during tonight’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight (weekdays, 8PM/ET). During tonight’s wide-ranging interview, West will discuss the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirt, current affairs, and his political views.

Most recently, during the third quarter of 2022 at 8 PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight continued its reign as the highest-rated program in cable news in the younger 25-54 demo, averaging 3.2 million viewers and 468,000 in the demo, as well as 295,000 in the 18-49 category for the quarter.

