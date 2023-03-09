Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04:14 2023-03-09 pm EST
33.46 USD   -3.01%
02:41pFox News Channel To Debut Benjamin Hall Documentary “sacrifice And Survival : A Story From the Front Line” on March 19th at 9 PM/ET
BU
11:22aMexico president rejects 'irresponsible' calls for US military action against cartels
RE
03/08Communications Services Down on Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX News Channel to Debut Benjamin Hall Documentary “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line” on March 19th at 9 PM/ET

03/09/2023 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Documentary to Detail the Rescue of FNC’s Benjamin Hall Following the Catastrophic Attack in Ukraine in March 2022

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a documentary on the rescue of FNC’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall following the catastrophic attack in Ukraine that left him severely wounded. Entitled “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line”, the program will air from 9-11 PM/ET on Sunday, March 19th. An extended version of the documentary will drop on FOX Nation following the FNC debut.

Based on Hall’s memoir, “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home” which publishes on March 14th, the film will detail the attack that critically injured Hall and resulted in the deaths of FNC photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova while newsgathering in Ukraine in March 2022.

The special will feature, for the first time, the details of Hall’s harrowing extraction from Ukraine and the arduous recovery that ensued. With help from nonprofit organization Save Our Allies and the Department of Defense, including Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, along with FNC and the network’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Hall was located and evacuated out of Ukraine to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center within 48 hours of the attack.

After 10 days and countless surgeries, he was then transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas where he spent six months with doctors rebuilding his body before returning home to his family in London last August. Throughout the two-hour documentary, viewers will hear first-hand accounts from Hall and those who were integral to his rescue and recovery, including with his wife Alicia Meller, Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton, best friend Rick Findler, FOX News correspondents Jennifer Griffin, Trey Yingst, and Greg Palkot, Save Our Allies co-founder Sarah Verardo, a number of doctors and surgeons who helped him, among others. Additionally, the program will also unveil never-before-seen video of the moments leading up to the attack, captured by Zakrzewski himself.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
02:41pFox News Channel To Debut Benjamin H : A Story From the Front Line” on March 19th at..
BU
11:22aMexico president rejects 'irresponsible' calls for US military action against cartels
RE
03/08Communications Services Down on Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/08Murdoch: Fox News host may have gone 'too far'
RE
03/08Fox News' Tucker Carlson is not credible, White House says after Jan. 6 coverage
RE
03/08European Midday Briefing: Fed Tightening Fears -2-
DJ
03/08North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/08North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
03/07Unsealed court exhibits show Rupert Murdoch questioned if Fox hosts 'went..
RE
03/07U.S. Senators criticize Fox for its Jan. 6 portrayal using newly obtained footage
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 914 M - -
Net income 2023 1 776 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 17 810 M 17 810 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,50 $
Average target price 38,29 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION13.60%17 810
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.63.19%37 277
RTL GROUP S.A.18.41%7 635
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.29%6 317
TEGNA INC.-20.15%3 783
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-15.53%3 342