Official FOX CORPORATION press release

FOX News Digital Leads News Brands with Most Average Views Per Visit; Tops Social Media Interactions for 111th Consecutive Month

FOX News Digital finished November continuing its streak as the top news brand with both multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore. Notably, this marks 33 consecutive months that FOX News Digital has led news brands with multiplatform minutes and 14 consecutive months that it has been the leader in multiplatform views. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 89 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital was also the top news brand with 2.7 average views per visit (up 11% year-over-year) and the FOX News Mobile App reached 5.8 million unique visitors in November.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in November, with 18.4 million total social interactions, marking the 111 th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 4.5 million interactions on Facebook, 11.9 million Instagram interactions and 1.9 million X interactions, seeing month-over-month gains across all platforms. On YouTube, FOX News secured 183 million video views, according to Shareablee.****

consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 4.5 million interactions on Facebook, 11.9 million Instagram interactions and 1.9 million X interactions, seeing month-over-month gains across all platforms. On YouTube, FOX News secured 183 million video views, according to Shareablee.**** FOXBusiness.com drove 187 million multiplatform views in November, surpassing CNN Business, Bloomberg.com and Forbes.com once again. Additionally, the business site delivered 264 million multiplatform minutes (+4% vs. October) and 26.3 million multiplatform unique visitors (up 15% vs. October).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 24th straight month, achieving 56.7 million views in November, according to Shareablee.*****

NOVEMBER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,660,000,000

CNN.com – 1,305,000,000

NYTimes.com – 1,424,000,000

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,872,000,000

CNN.com – 1,937,000,000

NYTimes.com – 1,545,000,000

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital - 88,618,000

CNN.com – 116,307,000

NYTimes.com – 70,509,000

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2023, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, November 2023, Report Date: 11/16/2023. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, November 2023, Report Date: 11/16/2023. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance.

