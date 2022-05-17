FOX News Digital Finishes April as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media in April

FOX Business Records Highest Month in History in Multiplatform Views, Surpassing CNN Business for the First Time

FOX News Digital finished April 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 77 million multiplatform unique visitors.* April also marked the 14th straight month that FOX News outpaced every news brand in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.1 million unique visitors in April.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in April, with over 38 million total social interactions, notching the 92nd consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. This was also the highest month on record since October 2018 for FOX News’ Twitter interactions, garnering over 4.5 million interactions (+404% versus prior year). FOX News also drove over 17 million interactions on Facebook and nearly 17 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with over 308 million, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com earned its highest month in history in multiplatform views in April, with 185 million, surpassing CNN Business for the first time in history in the category and posting a 91% increase over the prior year. Additionally, the business network delivered over 305 million multiplatform minutes (+75% versus the prior year) and over 23 million multiplatform unique visitors (+15% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the month, driving 73 million views in April, and up 194% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

APRIL 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,453,000,000 (down 12 percent vs. April 2021)

CNN.com – 1,429,000,000 (down 15 percent vs. April 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,896,000,000 (down 19 percent vs. April 2021)

CNN.com – 2,447,000,000 (down 21 percent vs. April 2021)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 76,524,000 (down 14 percent vs. April 2021)

CNN.com – 112,691,000 (down 19 percent vs. April 2021)

