    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 10:34:25 am EDT
34.54 USD   +2.52%
10:23aFOX News Digital Finishes April as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes
BU
05/16JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Fox Corp to $45 From $50, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/16Rosenblatt Adjusts Fox's Price Target to $36 from $38, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
FOX News Digital Finishes April as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes

05/17/2022 | 10:23am EDT
FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media in April

FOX Business Records Highest Month in History in Multiplatform Views, Surpassing CNN Business for the First Time

FOX News Digital finished April 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 77 million multiplatform unique visitors.* April also marked the 14th straight month that FOX News outpaced every news brand in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.1 million unique visitors in April.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in April, with over 38 million total social interactions, notching the 92nd consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. This was also the highest month on record since October 2018 for FOX News’ Twitter interactions, garnering over 4.5 million interactions (+404% versus prior year). FOX News also drove over 17 million interactions on Facebook and nearly 17 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with over 308 million, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com earned its highest month in history in multiplatform views in April, with 185 million, surpassing CNN Business for the first time in history in the category and posting a 91% increase over the prior year. Additionally, the business network delivered over 305 million multiplatform minutes (+75% versus the prior year) and over 23 million multiplatform unique visitors (+15% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the month, driving 73 million views in April, and up 194% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

APRIL 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,453,000,000 (down 12 percent vs. April 2021)
CNN.com – 1,429,000,000 (down 15 percent vs. April 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 2,896,000,000 (down 19 percent vs. April 2021)
CNN.com – 2,447,000,000 (down 21 percent vs. April 2021)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 76,524,000 (down 14 percent vs. April 2021)
CNN.com – 112,691,000 (down 19 percent vs. April 2021)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, April 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, April 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2022, U.S.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 997 M - -
Net income 2022 1 322 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 18 125 M 18 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 33,69 $
Average target price 43,89 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
