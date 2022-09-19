FOX News Digital Finishes August as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

FOX News Marks 96th Consecutive Month as the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media

FOX Business Surpasses CNN Business with Multiplatform Views for Fifth Straight Month

FOX News Digital finished August 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 18 consecutive months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes and three consecutive months as the leading news brand with multiplatform views. FOX News Digital closed out August reaching over 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 77 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital also topped the news competitive set averaging 2.3 views per visit. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.3 million unique visitors in August, seeing month over month growth.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in August, with 34.5 million total social interactions, notching the 96th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 14 million interactions on Facebook, 16 million Instagram interactions and 4.4 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 19th month in a row with over 306 million, which was up 7 percent compared to the prior month, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 151 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the fifth consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 292 million multiplatform minutes (+53% versus the prior year) and 19.4 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the 17th straight month, driving over 58 million views in August, and up 80% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

AUGUST 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,524,000,000 (up 6 percent vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 1,365,000,000 (up 9 percent vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,327,000,000 (up 7 percent vs. July 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,931,000,000 (up 3 percent vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 2,345,000,000 (up 7 percent vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,338,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. July 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 77,499,000 (down 4 percent vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 116,226,000 (up 3 percent vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 83,565,000 (up 9 percent vs. July 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, August 2022, U.S.

